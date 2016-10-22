Living

October 22, 2016 8:46 PM

Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Oct. 23-30

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

Oct. 23

Music for Guitar and Violin

Students from the studio of Andrew Zohn are joined by students from the studio of Sergiu Schwartz to perform chamber music spanning four centuries. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 24

Composer Ingrid Stolzel

Students and faculty present several of resident composer Ingrid Stolzel’s works for chamber ensemble and choir. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 26

Saxophone Studio Recital

Solos, duos and chamber music. Students from Joseph Girard’s studio perform transcriptions and works originally written for saxophone and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 26-Nov. 2

The Greater Columbus Fair

5-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; 1 p.m.-midnight, Saturday; 1-10 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. Food vendor lunch hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Columbus Civic Center. wwwcolumbusciviccenter.or/events

Oct. 27

Festival of Praise

Performers Fred Hammond, Hezekia Walker, Donnie McClurkin and more. 4 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. Admission $25-$55. Parking $5 (Ticket holders will receive free admission to the Greater Columbus Fair.) festivalofpraisetour.com

CSU Trumpet Ensemble

The internationally recognized Trumpet Ensemble, featuring students of Robert Murray. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 28-29

Rocky Horror Picture Show

The cult classic movie. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29; midnight Oct. 29. Come in character or come as you are. McClure Theater at the Springer, First Avenue. $20, includes bag of props. No outside props will be allowed. Rated R: no one under the age of 17 without adult present. http://springeroperahouse.org

Oct. 28

Pilobolus-Shadowland

Shadowland is part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Broadway. $40.50-$47.50. boxoffice@rivercenter.org

Baroque Consortium

The Baroque Consortium and chamber choir perform movements of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with soloists Kimberly Cone, Mark Dermer, Victoria Leggett, Abigail Brown, and Nicklaus White. 7:30 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 4700 Armour Road. Free.

Oct. 29

CSU Percussion Ensemble

Features faculty artist Joseph Girard, saxophone. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Oct. 30

Voice Studio Recital

Students from the studio of Earl Coleman. Highlights from the repertoire for voice and piano. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music

Related content

Living

Comments

Videos

6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

View more video

Entertainment Videos