Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Oct. 23-30

1:03 Highway trooper rescues bald eagle on Florida turnpike Pause

2:39 Pasaquan to reopen to the public after two years of restoration

2:03 Messiah's Mansion brings Bible to life through life-sized exhibit

0:54 How much water should you drink?

1:32 Regional cookbook ‘Place and Plate’ features local history and plenty of West Georgia recipes

1:08 Sara Ann Morgan celebrates 75 years at church

2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master

2:22 Boise amputee is the first war-wounded veteran to summit Everest

2:02 Looking Back: Columbus equestrian reaches a new level

1:20 Baby goats soothe stressed-out college students