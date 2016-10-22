Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Oct. 23-30

Oct. 23
Music for Guitar and Violin
Students from the studio of Andrew Zohn are joined by students from the studio of Sergiu Schwartz to perform chamber music spanning four centuries. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 24
Composer Ingrid Stolzel
Students and faculty present several of resident composer Ingrid Stolzel’s works for chamber ensemble and choir. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 26
Saxophone Studio Recital
Solos, duos and chamber music. Students from Joseph Girard’s studio perform transcriptions and works originally written for saxophone and piano. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 26-Nov. 2
The Greater Columbus Fair
5-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5 p.m.-midnight Friday; 1 p.m.-midnight, Saturday; 1-10 p.m. Sunday. Prices vary. Food vendor lunch hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. Columbus Civic Center. wwwcolumbusciviccenter.or/events
Oct. 27
Festival of Praise
Performers Fred Hammond, Hezekia Walker, Donnie McClurkin and more. 4 p.m. Columbus Civic Center. Admission $25-$55. Parking $5 (Ticket holders will receive free admission to the Greater Columbus Fair.) festivalofpraisetour.com
CSU Trumpet Ensemble
The internationally recognized Trumpet Ensemble, featuring students of Robert Murray. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 28-29
Rocky Horror Picture Show
The cult classic movie. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and Oct. 29; midnight Oct. 29. Come in character or come as you are. McClure Theater at the Springer, First Avenue. $20, includes bag of props. No outside props will be allowed. Rated R: no one under the age of 17 without adult present. http://springeroperahouse.org
Oct. 28
Pilobolus-Shadowland
Shadowland is part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Broadway. $40.50-$47.50. boxoffice@rivercenter.org
Baroque Consortium
The Baroque Consortium and chamber choir perform movements of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with soloists Kimberly Cone, Mark Dermer, Victoria Leggett, Abigail Brown, and Nicklaus White. 7:30 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 4700 Armour Road. Free.
Oct. 29
CSU Percussion Ensemble
Features faculty artist Joseph Girard, saxophone. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Oct. 30
Voice Studio Recital
Students from the studio of Earl Coleman. Highlights from the repertoire for voice and piano. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
