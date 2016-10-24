Frumpy Middle-Aged Mom: Why I kept quiet about being groped, grabbed and almost raped

Many years ago, as I tell my teenage children, I was a young, hot chick. Yes, I was, kids, so stop laughing. I have pictures to prove it.
During those years, I was groped, grabbed, chased, fondled, mauled and catcalled so often that I can't even remember a fraction of the episodes.
Did I report any of those incidents? Never. Not even one. It just seemed like something you had to endure because you had two X chromosomes.
I didn't even discuss them with my friends, because I was too embarrassed.
Obviously, it must have been my fault when I was coming down the stairs in my college dorm and the strange guy grabbed my breast as he was coming up the stairwell.
Or when the guy came onto the girls' floor in the dorms and entered the bathroom while I was taking a bath, ogling me lasciviously before taking off after I screamed. Needless to say, I never got in that bathtub again, and only took very, abbreviated showers.
When I was a teenager living on an Air Force base in Puerto Rico, young women couldn't walk anywhere off base without having to endure catcalls and hissing from men loitering on every corner.
Then, there's the feeling of helplessness.
There was the guy who sat next to me on the crowded bus to San Juan, smirking at me while covering his crotch with a handkerchief and doing something unmentionable, making sure I saw every motion of his hand. The bus was so crowded I couldn't get away from him.
'I THOUGHT WE COULD HAVE A DRINK'
I remember going to a party in Salt Lake City and meeting a handsome radio personality whom I knew slightly through friends who worked at the same station.
I was flattered that he was interested in me, and when he asked if I wanted to go somewhere for a drink, I said yes. He drove and drove, I kept asking where we were going, and then he pulled into the snowy driveway of a posh house up in the foothills, many miles from where we started.
"I thought we could have a drink here," he said, leading me into his house. I immediately told him I needed to go home. Instead, he pushed himself on me, and I pushed away. I kept begging to go home, but he kept grabbing me instead.
Finally, I spun away, grabbed my purse and made for the door, intending to ring doorbells in the darkened, snowy neighborhood until someone came and rescued me.
Only then did he agree to take me home. It was a long, silent drive, but at least I got away.
I never wondered until much later how many times he'd done that to other women.
After I adopted my kids, I put my daughter, Curly Girl, in karate classes, greatly against her will, because I didn't want her to ever be powerless against a man.
She was only 4 years old and hated the sparring, but I relished every match, knowing that it could protect her someday against an attack.
What was on my mind when I watched her was something I almost never shared with anyone - the time I was almost raped.
I STRUGGLED, BUT HE PINNED ME DOWN
After I got out of college, I worked as a cocktail waitress in a classy supper club in downtown Salt Lake City.
I became friendly with a pair of regulars in the lounge there, two guys whom I'd been told were big shots in some local union. They came in a few times a week for drinks.
After my car broke down, I used to walk the six or seven blocks home at 2 a.m. after the bar closed. Yeah, Salt Lake City was like that back then.
One night, the two regulars offered me a ride home, and I accepted. When we got to my apartment, it seemed only courteous to invite them up for a drink. When you work the night shift, you stay up late.
I offered them a drink, then left them in the living room and went into my bedroom to change out of the elegant gown I wore to work. Suddenly, one of the guys came into the room and pushed me down on the bed.
I struggled, but he pinned me down. I kept telling him to get off and tried to get up, but he was too strong. I started screaming for his friend to come in and help me.
He didn't come for what seemed like an interminably long time, like he was trying to decide whether or not he should let his friend rape me.
Finally, he came in, hauled his friend off me before any actual rape, and they disappeared. I never saw them again.
Did I report this to my bosses or the police? No, I did not.
My bosses would not have cared. They were the kind of guys who were more interested in how much the customers were spending than whether they were assaulting the help.
And what would have happened if I went to the police? Hmm. Let's see.
A woman who works in a bar invites men into her apartment at 2 a.m. and gives them booze. Then she claims one of them attacked her. There's no evidence of any kind.
They would have laughed me out of the station.
So, yeah. When people question the veracity of women's claims they've been assaulted, I take it personally.
Nowadays, I'm big and old and no one wants to grab me.
But I'm infinitely relieved that my pretty little teenage daughter has the skills to take down any guy who tries to touch her. You go, girl.
And if you break something on him in the process, I won't be shedding any tears.
Marla Jo Fisher was a workaholic before she adopted two foster kids several years ago. Now she juggles work and single parenting, while being exhorted from everywhere to be thinner, smarter, sexier, healthier, more frugal, a better mom, better dressed and a tidier housekeeper. Contact her at mfisher@ocregister.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter @FrumpyMom.
