Steeplechase at Callaway xxxx largest benefit for arts

Steeplechase at Callaway has been a major arts event in the Chattahoochee Valley for the last 32 years and is often referred to as “the event of the season.”
The annual horse race boasts the largest benefit for the arts in Columbus, having raised more than $3.8 million since its inception.
Every year, the proceeds from the race are split evenly among all beneficiaries involved. Over the past five years, each beneficiary organization has received more than $125,000 each.
Race Director Eliza Brewer said she is proud of Steeplechase’s impact on the arts and the relationships built with benefactors.
“Always the first Saturday in November, the Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens was started by Mason Houghland Lampton and his wife, Mary Lu, in 1984,” she said. “Strong believers in the arts and the vital role they play in our community, they decided to donate the event’s profits to the arts organizations in our area. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra, The Springer Opera House, the Columbus Museum, Historic Columbus, The RiverCenter for Performing Arts, and the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation all benefit from the funds raised by Steeplechase.”
Each beneficiary organization assists in the race’s success by supporting the event by selling raffle tickets and souvenirs, helping with the online auction, providing volunteers and assisting with the overall promotion of the race.
One example of an annual beneficiary contribution is The Steeplechase at Callaway Art Competition hosted by The Columbus Museum every year. The competition is for children in Muscogee County, and the Columbus Museum hosts the awards reception for the event. This year’s reception took place on Oct. 25 at the museum and featured art from children all over the area.
In addition to pointing out the importance of Steeplechase’s relationships with their beneficiaries, Brewer discussed a new way they’re working to highlight the organizations this year.
“This year, new to the race, each beneficiary organization will have an informational booth in the Wells Fargo Pavilion where they can tell their story and promote their organization,” she said. “It’s very important to Steeplechase to provide these beneficiaries this opportunity. We are so grateful to each organization for the way that they contribute to this event.”
This year’s event is managed by Outdoor Events Inc., who have taken over the operations for the event. Lisa Neal from Outdoor Events is looking forward to Steeplechase and is thrilled about Steeplechase’s big sponsorships and all of the new features for Race Day.
“Our big sponsors are Aflac, Crown Royal and Callaway Gardens,” she said. “Things that are new this year include The Wells Fargo Pavilion, Exclusive Caterers, Taste of the Chase, Shuttles and Lampton Lane. We’re hoping for great weather, big crowds and a full day of fun and excitement for everyone attending.”
Brewer didn’t hesitate to emphasize the heart of Steeplechase and her desire as race director to continue on a path that honors the founders’ mission begun decades ago.
“It has been proven that communities that invest in the arts reap the benefits of more job availability; economic growth and a diverse group of talented people are drawn to the area,” she said. “The arts play a vital role in the community, and the Steeplechase is proud to support that effort 110 percent.”
If you go
What: Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens
When: Nov. 5
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga
Cost: Prices vary
Call: steeplechaseatcallaway.org
