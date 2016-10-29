Marina Dunbar tackles ‘Art with the Masters,’ second solo exhibit

Artist Marina Dunbar will be the featured instructor for “Art with the Masters” on Thursday at the Columbus Museum.
Dunbar’s use of watercolor and resin have garnered her much attention in the Southeast over the past two years.
Originally from Belarus, Dunbar moved to Columbus when she was just 13. She attended Shaw High School, where her art teacher encouraged her to explore art in new ways. It was there she realized she could paint and loved doing so. She recently graduated from Columbus State University and opened her business while working as an assistant for Bo Bartlett. Her art is for sale on her website and in multiple storefront locations.
Dunbar’s work is primarily comprised of watercolor florals, abstracts and figure studies.
During “Art with the Masters,” she will focus only on watercolor techniques. Although it is her first masterclass, she said she is prepared and looking forward to it.
“I’ll be demonstrating my floral painting process on paper, using simple brush marks and lines to create paintings with depth and movement,” Dunbar said. “We will focus on floral watercolors, and my hope is that class participants will gain an insight of their materials and an intuitive understanding of watercolor.”
Unlike other masterclasses in the museum’s series, Dunbar’s masterclass requires no previous experience. She wants to make the class as accessible to the public as possible, and she plans to give participants a thorough overview of the medium.
“If you’ve never tried watercolor before, great,” she said. “I’m going to introduce the participants to three types of watercolor paper: Cold Press, Hot Press and Yupo. I’ll demonstrate how each paper is different and what can be achieved with each one. Absorbency, drying time, texture, these factors greatly influence the final work. It’s helpful to figure out what kind of paper one prefers right from the beginning when delving into watercolor.”
It may come as a surprise that Dunbar is teaching “Art with the Masters” in the middle of preparing for her second solo exhibition. Just one week after teaching the masterclass, she will launch a full scale show at the Eagle & Phenix Mill featuring new work blending the mediums of watercolor and resin.
“The past few months I’ve been working on a brand new series of watercolors and resin paintings,” Dunbar said. “Reminiscent of my summer travels, I’ve been inspired by the coastal horizon and the deep blues of the ocean.”
Not many young artists would attempt to teach a masterclass while in production for a show. Dunbar isn’t phased by this because of the relationship she has with her work.
“I hope to introduce watercolor painting as a meditative practice,” she said. “It has soothing qualities that other mediums may not. It behaves beautifully when it is guided rather than controlled and therefore develops one’s sense of intuition, patience and restraint.”
If you go
What: ‘Art with the Masters,’ featuring guest instructor Marina Dunbar
When: Nov. 3 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road.
Cost: $35 for members, $50 for non-members; register online by Oct. 27
Call: columbusmuseum.com
More to know
What: Art Exhibition, ‘Marina Dunbar — New Paintings’
When: Nov. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Where: Eagle and Phenix Mill, 1201 Front Ave.
Cost: Free
Call: marinadunbar.com
