Things to know before attending the 2016 Steeplechase at Callaway

This year’s Steeplechase at Callaway boasts many new features, local vendors and events. Here’s a list of important things to know from two of Steeplechase’s VIPs.
Race Director Eliza Brewer and Lisa Neal from Outdoor Events Inc. also corresponded with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss this year’s event. Here’s a summary based on what they had to say about the high points of this year’s Race Day:
What’s new
Wells Fargo Pavilion: Take full advantage of the Hat Contest, live music, food vendors, the Silent Auction and more in this new gathering place. Steeplechase at Callaway beneficiaries will be located throughout the pavilion, sharing their stories and discussing the impact they make on our community.
Exclusive Caterers: This year, Steeplechase will offer exclusive on-site caterers for patrons. The exclusive caterers are EPIC, 11th & Bay Southern Table, Country’s and Chicken Salad Chick. Visit the Steeplechase website for menus and ordering options.
Lampton Lane: Lampton Lane is a tented area with live music, food trucks, adult beverages and college football viewing.
Taste of the Chase: A wide variety of over a dozen Food Truck vendors will be present this year. Far from the typical “festival” food, patrons can expect a fresh and made-to-order lunch in this new addition to the TSYS Infield.
Shuttles: The Steeplechase at Callaway has partnered with Uptown Valet to provide shuttle service from four locations in Columbus: Columbus Country Club, Green Island Country Club, Overlook and Maple Ridge. Pick-up: 8:45am and 10:45am, Return: 3:30pm and 5:30pm. $25 per person. For reservations, call 706-580-2425.
What to expect
Steeplechase offers a fun and festive environment to enjoy with friends and family. If you have children, check into their Kids Corral and stick pony races for the younger attendees. The event is designed to be a safe and enjoyable day outdoors for patrons of all ages.
What to wear
What to wear all depends on the weather, however, at the Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens you’ll see everything from casual (jeans and a T-shirt) to dressy attire. Due to the historical inconsistency of temperatures on race day, it’s a good idea to wear layers. If you’re planning to enter the SVM Hat Contest, head to the Southern Views table in the Wells Fargo Pavilion a few minutes before 1 p.m. Judging begins promptly at 1 p.m. so be sure you’re standing there in time.
Race Day musts
Ledger-Enquirer Best Decorated Terrace Box Competition (11 a.m.)
Southern Views Hat Contest (Contest at 1 p.m.; awards ceremony at 1:45 p.m.)
NSA Sanctioned Races (1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.)
Post-Chase Celebration (4 p.m.) Open to Guarantor, Finish Line, Terrace, Stretch Patio, Family Tents, Start Rail, Top of the Turn, Committee, sOTR, and Media Ticket Holders only.
If you go
What: Steeplechase at Callaway Gardens
When: Nov. 5
Where: Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Ga
Cost: Prices vary
Call: steeplechaseatcallaway.org
