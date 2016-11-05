Wine Women & Shoes brings big benefit to Columbus

Wine Women & Shoes, the annual fundraiser that benefits the Muscogee County Library Foundation, has raised thousands of dollars that have shaped Columbus’ literary footprint.
Laura Ann Mann, executive director of the Muscogee County Library Foundation, said she is proud of all that Wine Women & Shoes has done for Columbus.
“The Muscogee County Library Foundation funds library programs, services, and staff to keep our libraries a vibrant part of the community,” she said. “Wine Women & Shoes is a fundraising event MCLF brought to Columbus in 2015. Last year, we raised $81,000 through the event’s many revenue streams, including ticket sales, Key to the Closet raffle, live auction and Sole Men.”
Sole Men are local male volunteers who help raise money for the event. This year’s group of Sole Men are Cameron Bean, Travis Chambers, Cal Evans, Ben Link, Chandler Riley, Andrew Rothschild and Carter Woolfolk.
As of Nov. 1, the Sole Men have raised a combined $21,000 in online efforts leading up to the event.
Nancy Burgin, Wine Women & Shoes co-chair, is looking forward to this year’s lineup.
“Wine Women & Shoes is a fun-filled, action packed evening of wine-tasting, food-sampling, fabulous shopping and a high energy fashion show featuring four boutiques,” she said. “No other event in Columbus offers so much in just a few hours.”
Burgin is especially eager for patrons to experience some new features this year.
“Come experience a ‘ladies night out’ with all of your friends and enjoy many extra unique options like the Key to the Closet, Wall of Wine and a terrific live auction with trips all over the world,” she said.
Keys to the Closet is an auction to a “closet” containing luxury items that will be auctioned off this year. Items include fashion finds, valuable gift cards and a night out on the town. Each patron pays $100 for a chance to take home the contents, valued at $8,000. Only 100 Keys to the Closet are available for purchase.
The Wall of Wine is a wall of wine that patrons can pull bottles from and take home. A Wall of Wine ticket is required. Each bottle has a minimum value of $25, but many are premium bottles as well.
In addition to sharing this year’s event details, Mann was eager to share the ways that Columbus directly benefited from the money raised at Wine Women & Shoes last year.
“In 2015, the funds raised through Wine Women & Shoes were used to increase the books and materials purchased for the collection and add a library staff position whose main goal is to coordinate outreach, especially in the area of early childhood literacy,” she said.
If you go
What: Wine Women & Shoes
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road
Cost: Prices vary.
Call: winewomenandshoes.com/event/columbus/
