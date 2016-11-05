Columbus area art events | November 6-13, 2016

Nov. 6
Schwob Concerto Competition
The annual concerto competition featuring the best young musicians in Columbus, all of whom compete for a solo performance with the CSU Philharmonic. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
‘Everyman’
Seeks to answer the religious question: “What must a man do to be saved?” God sends Death to Everyman informing him that Good and Evil actions will be tallied like pluses and minuses. On his way to final reckoning, he meets other characters along the way. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 12; 2 p.m. Nov. 6. Columbus State University’s Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. $15-$17 events.columbusstate.edu
‘Junie B’s Essential Survival Guide to School’
Based on the best-selling book by Barbara Park. 2:30 p.m. This 60-minute musical is recommended for audiences ages 5 and up. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $19. rivercenter.org
Nov. 8
University Singers and Choral Union
Across the Vast Sky: The Music of Ola Gjeilo. The ensembles are joined by string quartet and piano accompaniment. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Cocktails and Company
Chamber’s Young Professionals will meet for Cocktails and Company with Billy Blanchard. 5:30-7 p.m. Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road. Register at columbusgachamber.com/event-calendar. 706-596-7000
Nov. 10
Wine Women & Shoes
Shop, sip and savor food from local vendors at this annual fundraiser to benefit the Muscogee County Library Foundation. 6 p.m. Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Prices vary. winewomenandshoes.com/event/columbus
Art Exhibition, ‘Marina Dunbar — New Paintings’
Marina Dunbar hosts her second solo art exhibition featuring new works with watercolor and resin. 5:30 p.m. Eagle and Phenix Mill, 1201 Front Ave. Free. marinadunbar.com
Flutist Alina Windell
Guest artist, along with pianist Jeremy Samolesky, presents an evening of solo and chamber music. Also featuring oboist Sue Tomkeiwicz. CSU’s Schwob School of Music. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
‘Love Jones The Musical’
A stage adaption of the critically aclaimed 1997 “Love Jones” film with an all-star cast of R&B 7:30 p.m. Chart-topping hits, fan favorite songs and original songs will be performed. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $68.50. rivercenter.org
Nov. 10-20
‘Route 66’
A rip-roaring, pedal-to-the-medal road trip down memory lane featuring hits such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road” and more. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12, 17-19; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Nov. 11
CSU Jazz Combos in Concert
Under the direction of Kevin Whalen, the groups feature the bebop compositions of Charlie Parker, as well as new student compositions and arrangements of classic bebop and hard bob jazz literature. 7-11 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Veterans Day Ceremony
Flag retirement ceremony, hot dog lunch, one free hour of boating. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pre-register. F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga. $5 parking. gastateparks.org/fdroosevelt
Nov. 12
Veterans Day Parade
Start at Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City going into Columbus over the 13th Street Bride and ending on Ninth Street in Columbus. 10 a.m. Marching units, bands, military vehicles, floats and more. Wear your red, white and blue. Free. 334-291-4719
Nov. 13
CSU Trombone Ensemble
Featuring the students of Bradley Palmer which includes two world-premiere performances of pieces composted for the ensemble. 4 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Comments