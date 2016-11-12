Carrie Beth’s Top Picks Nov. 13-21

Nov. 13-20
‘Route 66’
A rip-roaring, pedal-to-the-medal road trip down memory lane featuring hits such as “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road” and more. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17-19; 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. www.springeroperahouse.org
Nov. 13
CSU Trombone Ensemble
Featuring the students of Bradley Palmer, which includes two world-premiere performances of pieces composted for the ensemble. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Nov. 14
CSU Wind Orchestra
“Looking Back” — harkens to an older work and presents it in a new light. Conducted by Jamie Nix. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Nov. 17
Donald Sinta Quartet
First Prize Winner of the Concert Artists Guild Competition. Part of a weeklong residency. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
The Doobie Brothers
Over 40 million albums sold. Four-time Grammy Award winners. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. Tickets $55-65. Parking $5. doobiebros.com
Nov. 18
CSU Wind Ensemble
19th Annual Conductors Workshop entitled “Formidable.” Journey through many different forms of musical composition. 7 p.m. RiverCenter Legacy Hall. Free. www.columbusstate.edu/music
Nov. 19
Transcendental Brahms
The CSO presents an evening of transcendental music by Rochberg, Chopin and Brahms. Don’t miss featured pianist Claire Huangci playing Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in F Minor. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $30-$38. csoga.org
50th Anniversary Jack and Jill of America
The Columbus, Georgia Chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. will celebrate 50 years of service and commitment to the children in the community. Dinner, dance and fellowship. Proceeds benefit Jack and Jill of America Foundation Inc. and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley. Attire is formal and semi-formal/church attire for children. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Green Island Country Club, 6501 Standing Boy Road. $25/children; $75/adults. COLGA50thAnniversary@gmail.com
Nov. 19-20
American Frontier Days
Meet a trapper. Talk to a soldier. Throw a tomahawk. See living skills displayed from local historians. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20. Walk through time from the mid 1700s to the late 1800s. F.D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain, Ga., baseball field across from Liberty Bell Pool. Donations accepted for admission. $5/parking.gastateparks.org/fdroosevelt
