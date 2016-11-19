Veteran turns passion for health into booming business

Over the past few years, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been dedicated nationwide as Small Business Saturday. It’s a day to support local businesses across the United States in an effort to boost economic growth and sustainability for companies with fewer employees.
Columbus’ Market on Broadway boasts a wide array of businesses on Small Business Saturday every year.
William Bargeron of Blue Ridge Apothecary is a military veteran who is among the business owners who have grown their companies from the ground up at the Market.
In just three short years, Bargeron and his wife, Michelle, have taken Blue Ridge Apothecary from a small, in-house operation to a wholesale business in more than 30 stores across our region. They opened their own storefront in Pine Mountain earlier this year, and are now in the process of launching multiple private label products for Blue Ridge Apothecary.
Bargeron recently corresponded with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss his experience starting a small business in Columbus, and give insight to what Small Business Saturday really means to the entrepreneurs of our community.
Q: What led you to open Blue Ridge Apothecary?
A: We started Blue Ridge Apothecary, Inc. as a marriage hobby that grew into a business.
Q: How has the atmosphere of our town/region shaped your business?
A: The Chattahoochee Valley has been a wonderful place to start a business. Columbus, Ga., is a wonderfully diverse community and Uptown Columbus Market Days has been a great place to test new products and get feedback from our customers before we add them to our wholesale lineup. Also, our first location, which we still maintain, is a booth in the Junqueyard. The Junqueyard is owned by Michelle Stewart, who gave us an opportunity to launch our products in her shop.
Q: What past experience has served you well as a creative entrepreneur?
A: My experience serving in the U.S. Army and the Georgia National Guard after 9/11 taught me the discipline to never give up. And working professionally as a senior advertising executive gave me the opportunity to meet and partner with many local and regional businesses. Those relationships gave me access and insight into the plight of small business and what a successful business looks like. While working for WLTZ, my general sales manager, Fred Steppe, taught me a lot about customer service and leadership. His mentorship enabled me to excel professionally.
Q: Where do you source your product ingredients?
A: We source all of our ingredients from suppliers in the United States. We also practice Cruelty Free principals, so our products are never tested on animals.
Q: How has Small Business Saturday impacted your business?
A: Previously, I have worked on Small Business Saturday advertising campaigns and believe in supporting all small businesses 365 days a year. Small Business Saturday is a wonderful opportunity for shoppers to buy local unique goods and support our local small business economy during the holidays.
Q: What do you love most about owning your own business?
A: It is very similar to many aspects of my former career, but I have the freedom to make decisions without having a ton of meetings. Our business model is very streamlined and efficient. We continuously look for and implement process improvements to support our customers and grow our business.
Q: How has your success changed your lifestyle? What do you believe will be the secret to maintaining this success?
A: So, this is the best part to us. The secret for us has been two things. From the first dollar we made, we first give thanks to God and then we tithe to many groups and charities like Columbus Hospice, Girls Inc., Missionaries to Central America, as well as food banks. We tell you this not to toot our horn but to let you know the “Secret of Success” is not how much money you make but, when you are blessed, you pay it forward to those less fortunate and those in need.
Q: What is one thing you would tell another creative entrepreneur just starting out?
A: I recently watched a video a friend sent me of Steve Harvey. He said, “You have to jump. That is the one thing all successful people do.” The caveat, he said, is “when you jump your parachute might not open right away, you might hit a lot of rocks on the way down, but you have to jump. And one day your parachute will open and you will soar, but you have to jump!”
If you go
What: Small Business Saturday
When: Nov. 26
Where: Market on Broadway and numerous other locations around Chattahoochee Valley
Cost: Prices vary
Call: uptowncolumbusga.com
Small Business Stats:
Name of Business: Blue Ridge Apothecary, Inc.
Operating since: 2013
Types of products: Blue Ridge Apothecary Inc. all-natural chemical free products include Handmade Soap, Bath Bombs, Healing Salve/Balm, Lotion Bars, Shampoo Bars, Beard Oil, Beard Balm, Beard Wash and Mustache Wax. They also blend loose leaf teas under The Lily Rose Tea Company named after the owner’s granddaughter. They currently offer a Private Label line of Wine Bottle Candles and a Therapeutic Grade private label line of Essential Oils is coming soon.
Address of Privately Owned Storefront Location: Broad St Mercantile & Apothecary, 113 Broad St., Pine Mountain, Ga.
Number of retail locations: Wholesale the Blue Ridge Apothecary products to 30 different locations to include Columbus, Auburn, Lagrange and Warm Springs.
