November 19, 2016 9:23 PM

Here’s a list of Columbus area arts events for November 20-27, 2016

By Carrie Beth Wallace

November 20

Concert of Thanksgiving, Praise and Remembrance

The Choral Society of West Georgia, with Director Elizabeth Biggs, will perform with LaGrange, Ga., native and Columbus television personality Mercer Van Schoor. Schoor will narrate this Thanksgiving tradition opening concert. 5: 30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 120 Broad St., LaGrange. $15/advance; $20/at the door. Tickets can be purchased from Plum Southern, The Marketplace, Tournesol or any member of the Choral Society of West Georgia. 706-812-8512

Nov. 24

Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Join members of the community for a Thanksgiving Dinner. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Liberty Theatre, 813 Eighth St. Dinner donations are accepted. All are welcome. 706-653-7566

Nov. 26

Home for the Holidays

The American Big Band will perform “Home for the Holidays.” Eleven-piece big band along with 8 singers and dancers. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenterfor the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $29. rivercenter.org

Small Business Saturday

Take the opportunity to support local artists and small business vendors on this annual national shopping day. All day. Market on Broadway. uptowncolumbusga.com

Nov. 27

Fantasia

The Season 3 “American Idol” winner will perform a number of her hits as part of her tour “The Definition Tour.” 7:30-9:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $59.50. rivercenter.org

