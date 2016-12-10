Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Dec. 11-18

Ongoing
‘A Tuna Christmas’
Springer Opera House presents its 15th annual production of “A Tuna Christmas.” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8-10, 15-17, 19- 23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org
Sunday
‘The Nutcracker’
The Columbus Ballet presents Tchaikovsky’s classic Christmas ballet. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $20-$40. thecolumbusballet.net/
Saturday
Rivertown Christmas
Columbus native Allen Levi presents his annual Christmas concert. 7 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $12-$45. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.
Dec. 18
Christmas concert
The Mass Choir of St. James AME Church will present its Annual Christmas Concert 6 p.m. The concert will feature vocal music, instrumental music and liturgical dance representing the Holiday theme of Peace. The church is located at 1002 Sixth Ave. Free. 706-322-8043
Dec. 19
Cantus Christmas
Cantus Columbus presents its 17th annual Christmas concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $34. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.
Dec. 22
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan presents Charles Dickens’ classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $28-$58. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.
Through Dec. 31
Turning of the Seasons: The Moulthrop Family and the Chattahoochee River Dams Project
View pieces from the Moulthrop Family’s latest project working with reclaimed wood from the Chattahoochee River Dams. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
