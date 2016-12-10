‘Rivertown Christmas’ with Allen Levi to benefit Teen Advisors

Columbus native Allen Levi will present his annual “Rivertown Christmas” concert on Saturday at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Levi, a singer and songwriter whose music focuses on life lessons in everyday moments, originally practiced law for 13 years before changing careers and becoming a musician. In addition to his career as a singer and songwriter, Levi serves as the Probate Judge for Harris County. He is also a published author.
The “Rivertown Christmas” concert will feature traditional and new songs by Levi.
“There will be lighthearted moments when you will smile and laugh, heartwarming and reflective moments when you might tear up or cry, and most importantly, an entire evening of honest and sincere moments that highlight the very best of Columbus, GA and the powerful Christmas story,” according to the event’s website.
Levi is passionate about ministering to teens. He is involved with numerous local ministries including Teen Advisors Inc. and Young Life, a national Christian ministry for high school students.
This year’s concert will benefit Teen Advisors. The local nonprofit focuses on teaching and empowering teens to use their influence to impact their peers positively. Next year will mark the organization’s 30th year of service to the community.
Lauren Johnson, Columbus Young Life director, said she has known Levi for a long time and loves his music.
“Allen’s heart for loving people radiates from his core,” she said. “I will never forget the song he wrote for Young Life’s national conference several years ago, ‘They are our kids.’ It poetically described the ministry of Young Life to a world of all kinds of teenagers. His music glorifies the Lord, and at the same time encourages those around him.”
In his 20 years as a musician, Levi has recorded 23 albums and has given countless concerts around the country. He is known for his thoughtful lyrics, memorable melodies and the powerful messages in his songs.
“I don’t remember when I’ve heard a more engaging musician/storyteller,” said author Mark Roberts. “I could listen for hours to Allen’s description of everyday life. Like the best of poets, he sees the world differently. He makes connections and discovers ironies that are there for all to see, but are usually discovered by the poet.”
If you go
What: “Rivertown Christmas”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, Heard Theater, 900 Broadway
Cost: $12-$45
Call: rivercenter.org
