Springer continues Christmas tradition with ‘A Tuna Christmas’

“A Tuna Christmas” returns to the Springer Opera House, but this year’s production will be the first without the presence of Ron Anderson.
Paul Pierce, who performed the show with Anderson for 14 out of the last 15 years, said the Springer staff is still finding there’s joy to be found in the show.
“The year before last, we had gotten the news that Ron had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, so we hired Topher Payne to join me on stage for the show,” he said. “He’d been directed by Ed Howard, who is the creator of the show. So he hadn’t been on stage with me doing it, but he knew the show very well.”
Pierce fondly recounted Anderson’s determination to be involved with the production in 2014.
“What was funny about that year was that although Ron was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, there were days when he felt pretty good,” he said. “So he would come in if he felt like it and do a cameo role. The audiences never knew when it was going to happen, and neither did I. Sometimes, I’d look up and Ron was walking on stage as Dixie in the scene with Pearl at the end of Act I. Of course, the audience would go crazy when they saw him. That was a real treat and a fun aspect of that year.”
Anderson and Pierce were able to return to the stage together for the entirety of the 2015 production before Anderson’s passing on Aug. 24. Pierce and the audience members knew how special that last production was to witness.
“One of the most important things about the show we learned last year. A lot of our audience members spoke to me, because they could see Ron wasn’t going to be able to continue to do the show much longer,” Pierce said. “The overarching message we heard from people was, ‘This is a Christmas tradition for our family and we hope you continue it. It means so much to us. We just don’t know what we would do without Tuna Christmas.’ So we have continued. It’s very big. It’s important.”
The two-man cast this year is made up of Pierce and Vance West, an Atlanta-based actor who has worked with Ed Howard as well. Howard recommended West to the Springer and Pierce said it’s been “a wonderful fit.”
Pierce is looking forward to this year’s production with fresh eyes.
“I’ve been doing this thing since December 2001,” he said. “I’ve had the great privilege and joy of doing this show, because of the happiness that it brings people at kind of a stressful time of year. I think that’s part of it. The show recognizes the stress of families and relationships and communities. That sometimes it’s hard doing Christmas. It’s hard work and a lot of the simple joys of giving someone a gift can be burdened down with history and meaning and everything like that. ‘Tuna Christmas’ recognizes all of that and cures you of it. It’s good for what ails you at Christmas time.”
If you go
What: “A Tuna Christmas”
When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 19- 23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.
Where: McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E 10th St.
Cost: $17-$37
Call: springeroperahouse.org
