Cantus Christmas concert to feature harpist, new compositions

Cantus Columbus’ annual Christmas concert has become a holiday tradition for many families in the Chattahoochee Valley.
The ensemble has been performing for 17 years under the direction of William Bullock.
This year, Cantus Christmas will feature 26 singers performing a combination of classical masterpieces and audience carols. Bullock is thrilled to have a harp on stage with the ensemble.
“This is the first year to feature a harpist, along with organ and piano,” he said. “The harpist, Susan Brady, will perform two solos: Tournier’s ‘Bercuse Russe’ and Schoker’s arrangement of the Spanish carol ‘A la nanita nana.’”
Organist Joel Gregory will also perform with the ensemble this year. This is his third concert with Cantus Columbus. He will perform “The Shepherds” from “La Nativité du Seigneur” by Messiaen’s, and Dale Wood’s arrangement of the French carol “Besançon.”
Bullock’s wife, Janie Lee Bullock, is the ensemble’s featured pianist. She will accompany the choir in addition to playing two solos as well. The piano solo selections will be “Carolers” from “Yuletide Scenes” by Lyapunov, and Mark Hayes’ arrangement of the French carol “Veni, veni Emmanuel.”
William Bullock is looking forward to the concert’s diverse repertoire — especially the choral numbers.
“The chorus will sing some beautiful and thrilling new compositions including: Bednall’s ‘Noe, noe!’ which features fireworks in the organ, Chatman’s ‘Little Child in a Manger,’ which is a tender piece with harp, and Bullard’s ‘Beloved, Let Us Love,’ which is a warm summary of the meaning of the season,” he said.
The concert will take place in Legacy Hall at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts. Tickets are still available for the concert, although it is expected to sell out. Patrons are suggested to reserve tickets early by calling the RiverCenter box office prior to the concert date. Any remaining single tickets will be available at the box office an hour before the concert begins.
After almost two decades of annual concerts, Bullock is proud of all that Cantus Columbus has accomplished over the years, and this year’s concert will be no exception.
“For 17 years, this concert has retold the Christmas story with music alone: classical compositions and audience carols that engage the audience in the telling through detailed program notes,” he said. “The concert always spurs attentive listening by providing a variety of classical styles and instrumental-vocal colors. It focuses attention on the musical narrative by forgoing applause until after the concert’s final number: ‘Joy to the World.’”
If you go
What: Cantus Christmas 2016
When: 7:30 p.m. Monday
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $34
Call: rivercenter.org
