Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Dec. 18-25

‘The Little Mermaid’
In the musical adaptation of Disney’s 1989 film, a curious young mermaid falls for a handsome human prince. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
Dec. 18
‘A Tuna Christmas’
Springer Opera House presents its 15th annual production of “A Tuna Christmas.” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org
Dec. 19
Cantus Christmas
Cantus Columbus presents its 17th annual Christmas concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $34. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.
Dec. 22
‘A Christmas Carol’
The Nebraska Theatre Caravan presents Charles Dickens’ classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $28-$58. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.
