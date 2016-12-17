Living

Carrie Beth’s Top Picks for Dec. 18-25

By Carrie Beth Wallace

Ongoing

‘The Little Mermaid’

In the musical adaptation of Disney’s 1989 film, a curious young mermaid falls for a handsome human prince. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. springeroperahouse.org

Dec. 18

‘A Tuna Christmas’

Springer Opera House presents its 15th annual production of “A Tuna Christmas.” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-23. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 10th St. $17-$37. springeroperahouse.org

Dec. 19

Cantus Christmas

Cantus Columbus presents its 17th annual Christmas concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $34. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.

Dec. 22

‘A Christmas Carol’

The Nebraska Theatre Caravan presents Charles Dickens’ classic tale of “A Christmas Carol.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $28-$58. rivercenter.org or 706-256-3612.

