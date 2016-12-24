Living

Columbus area arts events for Dec. 25 through Jan. 1

By Carrie Beth Wallace

Through Dec. 31

Turning of the Seasons: The Moulthrop Family and the Chattahoochee River Dams Project

View pieces from the Moulthrop Family’s latest project working with reclaimed wood from the Chattahoochee River Dams. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

Through Jan. 8

Moving Earth: Works in Clay by Najee Dorsey

Najee Dorsey, founder of Black Art in America (BAIA), presents an exhibition of more than 50 new works made of clay. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 8. Black Art In America Gallery, BAIA House, 1433 17 St., Columbus. Free. 706-992-6210

Jan. 10

Shen Yun

5,000 Years of Fashion from emperors dressed in dragon robe regalia to celestial maidens in flowing sashes, Shen Yun’s costumes are a sight to behold with hundreds of colorful, handmade garments spanning China’s regions, dynasties and ethnicities. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. rivercenter.org

Jan. 20-28

Fiddler on the Roof

Columbus States University’s Schwob School of Music presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. columbusstate.edu/music

