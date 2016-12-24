Black Art in America Gallery draws visitors from across the nation

There’s a new art gallery in town that’s gaining national attention.
Black Art in America (BAIA) was founded by Najee Dorsey, a southern artist famous for his African-American art in multiple mediums. This year, Dorsey chose to put down roots for BAIA and he picked Columbus as its home base.
Dorsey recently corresponded with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss the new gallery and some facts about its latest exhibition entitled “Moving Earth,” an exhibit of more than 50 sculptures created by Dorsey in the last six months. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: When did the BAIA Gallery open?
A: The gallery opened in February 2016 here in Columbus as an extension of the pop-up shows we do in multiple markets around the country and to serve as a base for Black Art In America. Black Art In America is a leading online portal and social network focused on African-American art with people from more than 100 countries visiting our site each month and about half a million visitors coming to our social media pages. Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter comprise our online virtual network and resource. BAIA amplifies thought-provoking commentary on today’s visual arts news from a variety of perspectives, including breaking news, gallery meet-ups, market trends and profiling leading (and emerging) black visual artists in the country. In addition, BAIA helps art enthusiasts worldwide keep up to date on the changing and forever evolving black visual arts market.
Q: Who runs the gallery?
A: The gallery is run by my wife, Seteria, and myself. We have been married for 22 years and have been artists, gallerists, patrons and art dealers for much of that time.
Q: What led you to begin working on “Moving Earth”?
A: As an artist, I’m constantly looking for inspiration and ways to push my creativity in new directions — although I first worked in sculpture in the early 1990s. In December of last year, I was moved to revisit working in clay after acquiring a sculpture by noted Harlem Renaissance artist Richmond Barthe. Working constantly to keep up with inspiration, I’ve created more than 50 pieces in the last six months. Materials incorporated into sculptures invoke a sense of place, whether using burn wood from Columbus’ Swift Mill fire where I currently reside or decades-old bamboo canes from New Orleans.
Q: Are you pleased with the show?
A: We were very pleased with the attendance during the opening reception as well as the follow up appointments to view the gallery. We had dozens from Atlanta and a couple from Charlotte for the opening. We also had a family from as far away as Minnesota make an appointment to visit the gallery and see the show.
Q: What’s next for BAIA?
A: This year we offered our first BAIA scholarship to a Columbus State University art student as well as implemented an artist in residency program at the gallery. Being a patron of the arts in Columbus and nationally is what we’re most interested in as the company continues to grow. We are working on a number of exciting exhibitions and programs for the 2017 calendar so stay tuned for more.
If you go
What: “Moving Earth: Works in Clay by Najee Dorsey”
When: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Jan. 8
Where: Black Art In America Gallery, BAIA House, 1433 17 St., Columbus
Cost: Free
Call: 706-992-6210
More to know: For updated information about upcoming exhibitions and to take part in global discussions on Black Art in America, join blackartinamerica.com
Comments