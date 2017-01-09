‘2017 MLK: The Dream Lives’ Brings Unity and Commemoration to Columbus

For the past four years, The Dream Lives has brought together a diverse group of community members to acknowledge and celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The annual event, scheduled this year for Jan. 14, is part of the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity.
In 2012, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson took the former Mayor’s Commission on Unity and Diversity and partnered with One Columbus and the Martin Luther King Steering Committee. This new collaboration became the Mayor’s Commission on Unity, Diversity and Prosperity, comprised of members appointed by the Mayor.
The Commission is responsible for hosting The Dream Lives and the Diversity Forum each year. They partner with multiple local organizations to bring these annual events to Columbus, and the result of their work has paved the way for new conversations and traditions in the community.
The event is held every year at The Liberty Theatre and Cultural District, a prime location because of its rich history. In the past, The Liberty hosted famous guests including Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith and the big bands of Duke Ellington. It is now recognized on the Black Heritage Trail and operates year round as a theater and center for cultural development in Columbus.
This year, The Dream Lives boasts hip-hop violinist Damien Escobar.
“Damien Escobar is an extraordinary talent with a story of raw determination and resilience,” Mayor Tomlinson told the Ledger-Enquirer. “He’s not just an amazing violinist, but his music inspires unity, harmony and hope. He’s perfect for the spirit of this event.”
The Commission has worked to ensure that local partnerships are at the forefront of this event. Black Art in America Gallery owner Najee Dorsey said he is thrilled to be hosting an art gallery highlighting the works of Charly Palmer, a graphic designer and illustrator from Atlanta.
Palmer’s work has been commissioned for the 1996 Olympics and is in private and public collections including Atlanta Life Insurance, McDonald’s Corporation, Miller Brewing Company, the Coca-Cola Company and Vanderbilt University. “His Story,” one of his works of acrylic and collage on canvas, was owned by Maya Angelou.
“The exhibit will feature original paintings, the iconic Little Rock 9 limited edition,” Dorsey said. “It will also include the life sized bust of President Obama completed for the Visions of Our 44th President project by Mr. Palmer.”
One highlight of The Dream Lives is its Unity Processional, which commemorates the work and life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr and draws attention to the continuing importance of his quest for racial equality. Before the processional takes place, The Dream Lives hosts a 1-mile fun run, as well as 5K and 10K races.
Various organizations in Columbus will host several other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Events include a Serv-A-Thon, a City-Wide Spiritual Renewal, a MLK Commemorative Service, and a Unity Service. Information about events and times can be found in our calendar and online at ledger-enquirer.com.
If You Go:
What: The Dream Lives Columbus
When: Saturday
Where: The Liberty Theatre and Cultural District, 821 Eighth Avenue
Cost: Free to attend, minimal fee to run in the races.
Call: www.columbusga.org/thedreamlivescolumbus or 706-653-4712.
More to know: MLK 1-mile Fun Run begins at 9 a.m.; 10K begins at 9:30 a.m.; 5K begins at 10 a.m.; Unity Processional and Celebration begins at noon.
