Shen Yun comes to the RiverCenter

Shen Yun, the famous Chinese performance ensemble, is coming to the RiverCenter on Tuesday.
Shen Yun prides itself on using some of the best artists in the world to display over 5,000 years of ancient Chinese history and culture. The ensemble boasts a live orchestra that travels with every production, a characteristic that only adds to the mystique of the audience members’ experience.
Assuming you’re new to Chinese theater, it’s helpful to know what to expect. The performance is roughly two hours in length including intermission.
According to the ensemble’s website, “A Shen Yun performance consists of roughly 15 brief dance pieces interspersed with three to four solo vocal or instrumental music pieces. Each dance number has its own theme, story, and ethnic, regional or dynastic background.”
But audience members can expect to see more than just classical Chinese dance and singing. The performance ensemble is widely known for their technologically advanced stage and materials. In fact, their digital background just received an international patent.
“This Shen Yun Performing Arts invention is a system that allows performers to travel back and forth between the stage and the animated backdrop,” a press release states. “The newly patented effect expands the stage, with the animated images appearing to be lifelike extensions of the performers.”
Many critics agree that the magnitude of the production is hard to understand until you’ve seen it live. The sheer scale of an undertaking like Shen Yun is foreign to most of its audience members. Benjamin Yang, a representative of Shen Yun, recently described the complicated structure of the ensemble in a press interview for Her Magazine:
“Shen Yun has four equally sized companies in 2016. Each company will tour around from December to May of next year, and they will perform around 100 shows during this time. This gives each artist a great amount of stage performance time and skill sharpening opportunities. For the rest of the year, they will stay in New Jersey at Shen Yun’s homebase to prepare for the next year’s music. This amount of practice builds the foundation for Shen Yun’s live orchestra’s superior quality.”
If You Go
What: Shen Yun
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $70-$120
Call: rivercenter.org
