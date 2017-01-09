Sneak peek of Columbus area arts events in 2017

This year promises to be unforgettable for the arts in the Columbus area. Here are some of our top picks for the coming months:
Jan. 10
Shen Yun
Five-thousand years of fashion from emperors dressed in dragon robe regalia to celestial maidens in flowing sashes, Shen Yun’s costumes are a sight to behold with hundreds of colorful, handmade garments spanning China’s regions, dynasties and ethnicity. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. rivercenter.org
Jan. 13-14
Trumpet Festival of the Southeast
A weekend of concerts given by the best trumpet players in the Southeast. Guest artists include Mike Williams of the Count Basie Orchestra and David Krauss of the Metropolitan Opera. Multiple locations and concerts. columbusstate.edu/music
Jan. 19-29
‘Of Mice and Men’
John Steinbeck’s best-selling novel comes to the stage in this story set during the Great Depression. Showtimes vary. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29.
Jan. 20-28
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Columbus States University’s Schwob School of Music presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. columbusstate.edu/music
Jan. 25
‘Pippin’
2013 Tony Award Winner Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit musical full of extraordinary acrobatics, magical feats and songs from the composer of “Wicked.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50. rivercenter.org
Jan. 28
An Evening with Pat Metheny
The famous guitarist and winner of 20 Grammy awards in 12 different categories comes to Columbus for an evening performing some of his best hits. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49-$75. rivercenter.org
CSO: Those Fabulous French
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs a concert featuring the music of Faure, Poulenc and Saint-Saens. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $35. rivercenter.org or csoga.org
Feb. 2
‘Seussical’
The famous musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss comes to the stage in this family-friendly show. 7 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $19.
Feb. 4
Gusto!
The Schwob School of Music’s annual scholarship fundraiser boasts the theme “America the Bountiful” this year. Make reservations ahead of time as this event sells out annually. 6:30 p.m. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center, 1775 Legacy Way. columbusstate.edu/music
Feb. 19
Carson McCullers birthday concert
A showcase event of “Carson at 100: The McClullers Centennial Celebration” honoring the life and work of the famous author and Columbus native. The concert will feature classical music, dramatic excerpts of some of McCullers’ works, and a screening of Hollywood star Karen Allen’s new short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud.” 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Feb. 17
‘Romeo & Juliet + Carmen’
Artistic Director Elena Radchenko presents this evening of dance and classical music. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49. rivercenter.org
Feb. 24
CSO at the Oscars
Audience members will walk the red carpet into this concert featuring music of John Williams (Star Wars), John Barry (Out of Africa and James Bond), Maurice Jarre (Lawrence of Arabia) and many other favorites. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $30-$38. rivercenter.org
Feb. 28
‘Once’
Winner of eight Tony Awards, “Once” tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who is about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50 boxoffice@rivercenter.org
March 2-19
‘Grease’
Grease is the word! The hit musical comes to the stage in this story about Danny and Sandy’s budding high school romance. 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. March 12 and 19. Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
March 9
‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Shakespeare’s battle of the sexes comes to the stage in Aquila Theatre’s adaptation of the famous play. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $27-$36. rivecenter.org
March 10-19
‘The Giver’
Follow the story of Jonas as he is chosen by “The Giver” in this futuristic story based on the novel by Lois Lowry and adapted for the stage by Eric Coble. 7 p.m. March 10, 11, 17, 18 and 2 p.m. March 12 and 19. McClure Theater, Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
March 11
‘Taj Express’
Bollywood comes to life in this musical direct from Mumbai. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49. rivercenter.org
March 16
Celtic Woman: Voices of Angels
The 2017 tour starring Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon and introduces the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $45-$105. rivercenter.org
March 18
Strauss-Death & Transfiuguration
Debussy: “Prelude to “The Afternoon of a Faun” by Debussy, “In the South, Op. 50” by Elgar, and “Death & Transfiguration, Op. 24” by Strauss. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $30-$38. csoga.org
March 30- April 8
‘ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story’
Local playwright Natalia Temesgen’s story of the breathtaking adventure tale of Eugene Bullard, a Columbus native, who overcomes the odds to become one of the most astonishing figures of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, 6-8 and 2:30 April 2. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
March 30
The Price is Right LIVE
The Price is Right Live! has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Tickets $41.50-$57.50. rivercenter.org
April 1
Kaleidoscope
CSU’s Schwob School of Music’s “Kaleidoscope.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. rivercenter.org
April 6
Maestro for a Moment
Final concert of the Youth Orchestra’s season and the end of the Maestro candidates run for Maestro for a Moment. The winning candidate is announced during the concert and will conduct the finale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. yogc.org
April 22
CSO: Prokofiev’s Masterpiece
An evening of music with guest artist Mayuko Kamio on electric violin. Concert program will feature “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” by Khachaturian, and “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100” by Prokofiev. 7:30 p.m. $30-$38. csoga.org
April 27-May 13
‘Avenue Q’
The hilarious adult-themed musical and winner of the Tony Triple Crown comes to the Springer’s mainstage. Full Version: 7:30 p.m. April 27-29, May 5-6, 11-13; “PG-13” Version: 7:30 p.m. May 4 & 2:30 p.m. May 7. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
April 28
‘Mamma Mia!’
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Based on the songs of Abba. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50. rivercenter.org
Comments