CSU’s theater, music departments join to present ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Columbus State University’s Department of Theatre is combining efforts with the Schwob School of Music for a joint production of “Fiddler on the Roof.”
A winner of 10 Tony Awards, “Fiddler on the Roof” tells the story of Tevye, a Jewish Russian father of five girls who struggles to maintain the balance between the traditions of his religion and his daughter’s wish to marry for love. Ultimately, Tevye is forced to choose between his daughter Tzeitel’s happiness or to insist she acquiesce to the formal traditions he holds so dear. The score is famous for its lively melodies like “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Tradition.” Audience members will likely also recognize favorites like “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”
CSU’s production will be directed by Becky Becker, assistant director of theatre.
This is not the first joint production done by the departments. Other collaborative productions date back to 2000 and have included “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Anything Goes,” “The Threepenny Opera” and “Crazy for You.”
Becker is thrilled to be working on the show and is aiming to bring the importance of this production to light for its audiences.
“One of the challenges of bringing a work like ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to life is the importance of cultural traditional Jewish culture to the story, as well as its connection to a history of oppression of Jews,” she said. “At the same time, it is clearly a celebration of those traditions, beliefs and deep cultural connections. So despite our own lack of experience with Jewish culture — other than one of our cast members — we want to communicate the beauty and importance of that culture and people along with the struggles and changes they went through in turn of the 20th century Russia and beyond.”
Although set in the early 1900s, the current relevance of Tevye’s experiences are not lost on Becker and her cast.
“The story is still so timely,” she said. “The current and ongoing migrant crisis, as well as the surge of nationalism seen worldwide are contemporary links to the setting and story. We are hoping audiences will see this and reflect on it as well.”
Due to the demanding vocal and musical challenges “Fiddler” presents, Schwob faculty members Michelle Debruyn and Paul Hostetter will each handle a part of the musical direction for the show. Debruyn will serve as the vocal coach for the cast, and Hostetter will conduct each of the performances.
Debruyn said he has been very impressed with the work Becker and the cast of 31 students have done in preparation to perform the challenging production.
“It is an extremely important story about the Jewish faith and has significant relevance to our modern day society, points which Becky Becker, the director, has painstakingly worked to communicate with the cast and ultimately to the audience,” she said. “Theatre and music students are displaying some terrific acting, singing and dancing and we all look forward to sharing this special work with Columbus in the coming weeks.”
The lead roles are shared by music and theatre students alike. Tevye will be played by Austin Winchester, a theatre major, who will be joined by theatre students Maria Lopez playing Tzeitel and Hannah Chapman, who is featured as Golde. Katherine Ambrester, Lyndsay Richardon and Gregg Pitts are all music majors who play Hodel, Chava and Perchik, respectively. The Fiddler will be played by Ruslan Apostolov, a graduate student at Schwob.
Becker is looking forward to the production. She said she most enjoys seeing the collaborative efforts of students and staff come together on the stage.
“It is always so exciting and wonderful to finally see all of the pieces put together,” she said. “We have a student set designer, Constance Tolbert, who has done fabulous work, mentored by Tim McGraw. Kim Garcia is costuming this massive cast. Molly Burch is an excellent stage manager who will be graduating this spring — in fact, I think she stage managed her first show with me and is now ending her career at CSU as my (stage manager), so that’s special, too. Paul Hostetter is conducting the orchestra beautifully. Our new dance professor, Karyn Tomczak, has choreographed some fun dance numbers. Shellie Debruyn is an excellent vocal music director. What more could I ask for than to see the work of all these people — and many, many more — come to life onstage?”
If you go
What: “Fiddler on the Roof”
When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, 21 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Riverside Theatre, 6 W 10th St.
Cost: $12-$20
Call: 706-507-8444 or events.columbusstate.edu
