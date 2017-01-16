Top Picks for Jan. 15- Jan. 22

Jan. 15
American Chamber Players Concert
The American Chamber Players will present a public concert to close their time of residency at the Schwob School of Music. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. acplayers.com
Jan. 16
Columbus Community Orchestra
Special concert “A Martin Luther King Tribute: His Favorite Music” 7:30 p.m. Bunky McClung Clark will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Numerous other speakers and soloists will also be featured.
Jan. 19-29
‘Of Mice and Men’
John Steinbeck’s best-selling novel comes to the stage in this story set during the Great Depression. Showtimes vary. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29.
Jan. 20-28
‘Fiddler on the Roof’
Columbus States University presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Riverside Theatre, 6 W 10th St. columbusstate.edu/music
Jan. 20-21
Family Theater Musicians
“C-Town’s Got Magic” presents magicians Buddy Lamb, Jason Cardwell and Frankie Elliston. Junior magicians will also be featured. Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road. 7:30 p.m. nightly Tickets $8-$12. 706-366-7196
Jan. 21
‘Magnificent Marches’
This side-by-side concert featuring the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of famous marches from the orchestral repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. yogc.org.
