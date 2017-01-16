Living

January 16, 2017 10:59 AM

Top Picks for Jan. 15- Jan. 22

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

Jan. 15

American Chamber Players Concert

The American Chamber Players will present a public concert to close their time of residency at the Schwob School of Music. 4 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. acplayers.com

Jan. 16

Columbus Community Orchestra

Special concert “A Martin Luther King Tribute: His Favorite Music” 7:30 p.m. Bunky McClung Clark will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Numerous other speakers and soloists will also be featured.

Jan. 19-29

‘Of Mice and Men’

John Steinbeck’s best-selling novel comes to the stage in this story set during the Great Depression. Showtimes vary. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19-21, 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29.

Jan. 20-28

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Columbus States University presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20-21, 26-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. Riverside Theatre, 6 W 10th St. columbusstate.edu/music

Jan. 20-21

Family Theater Musicians

“C-Town’s Got Magic” presents magicians Buddy Lamb, Jason Cardwell and Frankie Elliston. Junior magicians will also be featured. Family Theatre, 2100 Hamilton Road. 7:30 p.m. nightly Tickets $8-$12. 706-366-7196

Jan. 21

‘Magnificent Marches’

This side-by-side concert featuring the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents an evening of famous marches from the orchestral repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. yogc.org.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

View more video

Entertainment Videos