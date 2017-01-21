Living

Columbus area art events for Jan. 22-Jan. 29

By Carrie Beth Wallace

Jan. 22-29

‘Of Mice and Men’

John Steinbeck’s best-selling novel comes to the stage in this story set during the Great Depression. Showtimes vary. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-28 and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 29.

Jan. 20-28

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Columbus States University’s Schwob School of Music presents “Fiddler on the Roof.” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26-28 and 2 p.m. Jan. 22. columbusstate.edu/music

Jan. 25

‘Pippin’

2013 Tony Award Winner Pippin is a high-flying, death-defying hit musical full of extraordinary acrobatics, magical feats and songs from the composer of “Wicked.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50. rivercenter.org

Jan. 26

‘Wild Kratts Live!’

The beloved PBS children’s show about wildlife comes to the stage. 6:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $29-$49. rivercenter.org

Jan. 28

An Evening with Pat Metheny

The famous guitarist and winner of 20 Grammy awards in 12 different categories comes to Columbus for an evening performing some of his best hits. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49-$75. rivercenter.org

CSO: Those Fabulous French

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra performs a concert featuring the music of Faure, Poulenc and Saint-Saens. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $35. rivercenter.org or csoga.org

Ongoing

‘Field of Play: Sports in the Chattahoochee Valley’

An exhibition highlighting the many ways our area’s history has been greatly impacted by sports. Through March 19. Legacy Gallery, Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

