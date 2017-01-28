Here’s a big arts preview for the next three months

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the next three months of events happening in our area. Grab your calendars and make your reservations.
Feb. 7
Lunch and a Lecture: ‘Carson and Columbus: It’s Complicated’
Nick Norwood, Director of the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians, will speak about the life and work of Carson McCullers and address the central paradox of the relationship between Carson and Columbus. Noon-1 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Feb. 8
Peter Steiner, Trombone
Vienna Philharmonic just hired this 23-year-old for a one-year contract. See the rising star live in concert and hear songs from his debut solo CD. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 11
Ogni Suono
Saxophone duet Noa Even and Phil Pierick explore the wide range and melodic vocal tendencies of the saxophone. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 13
Faculty Composers Concert
A concert collaboration of Schwob’s performance faculty playing the music of Matthew McCabe and James Ogburn. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Second Saturday
This educational program for young children encourages early art exploration through hands-on art projects and literature about fine art. 10 a.m.-Noon. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Feb. 14
‘Let It Be: A Celebration of the Music of The Beatles’
Return to the sixties with this concert of Beatles hits including “Yesterday,” “She Loves You,” “Hey Jude,” and “Let It Be.” 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $39-$49. rivercenter.org
Feb. 16
CSU Wind Orchestra: The Machine Awakens
Music inspired by the mechanics of machines and the development of electronics into our lives and music. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
‘Third Thursday: Discovering the Art and Music of our Nation’s Founders’
Music, dancing, art, and the history of the founding of our nation. Enjoy a tour of the permanent collection inspired by the musical “Hamilton” entitled “Talk Less, Smile More: American Colonial and Federal Portraiture.” 6-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Feb. 17
‘Romeo & Juliet + Carmen’
Artistic Director Elena Radchenko presents this evening of dance and classical music. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49. rivercenter.org
Feb. 19
Carson McCullers birthday concert
A showcase event of “Carson at 100: The McClullers Centennial Celebration” honoring the life and work of the famous author and Columbus native. The concert will feature classical music, dramatic excerpts of some of McCullers’ works, and a screening of Hollywood star Karen Allen’s new short film “A Tree, A Rock, A Cloud.” 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. columbusstate.edu/music
Feb. 23
Dierks Bentley
Dierks Bentley’s “What the Hell” World Tour featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $34.75-$59.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
CSU Wind Ensemble
A collaborative concert with pianist Alexander Kobrin featuring the work of Stravinsky, Bourgeois, Dooley and Ives. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 24
CSO at the Oscars
Audience members will walk the red carpet into this concert featuring music of John Williams (“Star Wars”), John Barry (“Out of Africa” and James Bond movies), Maurice Jarre (“Lawrence of Arabia”) and many other favorites. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $30-$38. rivercenter.org
Feb. 25
Guitar Symposium: Opening Concert
The 18th annual CSU Guitar Symposium presents its opening concert featuring Andrew Zohn and Italian Duo Bandini Chiacchiaretta. 8 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Tickets required. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 26
Guitar Symposium: Solo Duo and Andzrej Mokry
Worldwide sensation Solo Duo and Polish star Andzrej Mokry perform on the second concert of the CSU Guitar Symposium. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Tickets required. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 26-27
Lightwire Theatre Presents ‘The Ugly Duckling’
This family-friendly show tells the tale of The Ugly Duckling through full-body puppetry and electroluminescent artistry. Showtimes: 2:30 p.m. Jan 26; 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27. Tickets starting at $10. Call for more information. rivercenter.org
Feb. 27
CSU Philharmonic
A concert featuring Brahms Symphony No. 2 and David Diamond’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite.” 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 28
‘Once’
Winner of eight Tony Awards, “Once” tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who is about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50 boxoffice@rivercenter.org
March 2-19
‘Grease’
Grease is the word! The hit musical comes to the stage in this story about Danny and Sandy’s budding high school romance. 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. March 12 and 19. Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
March 2
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
Kevin Whalen presents his large jazz ensemble in a concert featuring a world-premiere composition by Tyler Gilmore. 7:30 p.m., Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 3
Wendy Warner with Diana Sharpe and Alina Bennett
A recital of minimalist music and a new composition by faculty composer James Ogburn. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 4
TRAP All Stars Starring Gucci Mane and T.I.
The rappers perform live at the Columbus Civic Center. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $27.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
March 5
Spring Schubertiade Festival: Alexander Kobrin, Piano
The Schubertiade Festival celebrates the 220th anniversary of Schubert’s birth, and in this opening concert Alexander Kobrin will perform works by the composer and his contemporaries. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 6
Unheard of // Ensemble
Guest artist and CSU alumnus Ford Fourqurean, clarinet, returns to Columbus to perform with Unheard of//. The ensemble is a contemporary chamber ensemble dedicated to performance of new music by living composers. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 9
‘Much Ado About Nothing’
Shakespeare’s battle of the sexes comes to the stage in Aquila Theatre’s adaptation of the famous play. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $27-$36. rivecenter.org
March 10-19
‘The Giver’
Follow the story of Jonas as he is chosen by “The Giver” in this futuristic story based on the novel by Lois Lowry and adapted for the stage by Eric Coble. 7 p.m. March 10, 11, 17, 18 and 2 p.m. March 12 and 19. McClure Theater, Springer Opera House. springeroperahouse.org
March 11
‘Taj Express’
Bollywood comes to life in this musical direct from Mumbai. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $49. rivercenter.org
March 12
Alexander Kobrin and Tatiana Muzanova
An afternoon of music for two pianos featuring works by Brahms, Debussy and Rachmaninov. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 16
Celtic Woman: Voices of Angels
The 2017 tour starring Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon and introduces the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $45-$105. rivercenter.org
Harlem Globetrotters
The 2017 World Tour debuts the addition of the world’s first 4-point line. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $33-$231. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
March 18
Strauss-Death & Transfiguration
Debussy: “Prelude to “The Afternoon of a Faun” by Debussy, “In the South, Op. 50” by Elgar, and “Death & Transfiguration, Op. 24” by Strauss. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $30-$38. csoga.org
March 24
Drumline Live!
The Executive Band Consultant for the motion pictures “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat” has produced this musical stage production featuring performances based on the Historically Black College and University marching band tradition. 7:30 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. $39-$44. rivercenter.org
March 26
U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
A small select ensemble of representatives from The United States Air Force Band comes to Columbus on tour. 4 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter. Free. rivercenter.org
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Charlie Wilson’s “In It To Win It” Tour featuring Fantasia and Johnny Gill. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $47.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
American Chamber Players
The famous ensemble returns to the Schwob School of Music for a short-term residency and concert. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 29
Wendy Warner and Alina Bennett
The faculty artists present a concert of Brahms’ works including a rarely performed cello transcription of a violin sonata. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 30- April 8
‘ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story’
Local playwright Natalia Temesgen’s story of the breathtaking adventure tale of Eugene Bullard, a Columbus native, who overcomes the odds to become one of the most astonishing figures of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, 6-8 and 2:30 April 2. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
March 30
The Price is Right! LIVE
The Price is Right Live! has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Tickets $41.50-$57.50. rivercenter.org
Darrel Hale, Bassoon
Guest artist Darrel Hale presents a concert of compositions by Winstead, Dutilleux and Schumann. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 1
Kaleidoscope
CSU’s Schwob School of Music’s “Kaleidoscope.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. rivercenter.org
April 2
Organ and Friends
The Jordan Organ concert will be featured in this afternoon concert performed by Joseph Golden and friends. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 4
Spring Schubertiade Festival: An Evening of Chamber Music
Faculty artists Sergiu Schwartz, Wendy Warner, Alexander Kobrin, Boris Abramov, and Mario Rivera join efforts for a collaborative concert of music by some of Schubert’s most famous contemporaries. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 6
Maestro for a Moment
Final concert of the Youth Orchestra’s season and the end of the Maestro candidates run for Maestro for a Moment. The winning candidate is announced during the concert and will conduct the finale. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. yogc.org
Let There Be Art Gala
Entertainment, gourmet cuisine, and the celebration of Let There Be Art’s fine art show opening. 7 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Prices vary. columbusmuseum.com
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton is joined on tour by Maren Morris. Stapleton is the first artist to win Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $60.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
David Russell, Guitar
The Grammy-winning artists makes his fifth appearance in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 7-15
Clybourne Park
This play about racial tension is comprised of two acts set fifty years apart. Act One takes place in 1959, as white community leaders anxiously try to stop the sale of a home to a black family. Act Two is set in the same house in the present day, as the now predominantly African-American neighborhood battles to hold its ground in the face of gentrification. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 13, 15; 2 p.m. April 9. Riverside Theatre. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu
April 14
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
The popular local jazz ensemble plays live at The Loft. 7 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. music.columbusstate.edu
April 17
Old School Hip Hop Festival
The Civic Center goes back to the 80s with Old School Hip Hop. Featuring artists like MC Lightfoot, Scarface, Juvenile, Jalil and Ecstasy, Mystikal, 8ball & MJG, Trick Daddy, Pastor Troy, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick and Big Daddy Kane. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $51.50-$67.50 $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
April 20
‘Cathedrals’
The CSU Wind Orchestra performs compositions inspired by architectures and rituals of cathedrals throughout history including Wagner’s “Elsa’s Processional to the Cathedral.” 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Jeff Dunham: ‘Perfectly Unbalanced’
Comedy and ventriloquy mix for an evening of hilarity in Dunham’s successful world tour. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $38.50-$44. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
April 21
Spring Schubertiade Festival: Sergiu Schwartz and Alexander Kobrin
Schwartz and Kobrin conclude the Schubertiade Festival with music by Schubert and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 22
CSO: Prokofiev’s Masterpiece
An evening of music with guest artist Mayuko Kamio on electric violin. Concert program will feature “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” by Khachaturian, and “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100” by Prokofiev. 7:30 p.m. $30-$38. csoga.org
April 23
Zoran Jakovcic and Friends
Zoran Jakovcic, Lisa Oberlander, Stephanie Patterson and Alina Sarkiskyan perform works by Bach, Schumann and Gubaidulina. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 25
‘O Be Joyful! A Celebration of Jubilant Songs’
The University Singers present works by Chilcott, Dello Joio, Mathias, Beck and more. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 27-May 13
‘Avenue Q’
The hilarious adult-themed musical and winner of the Tony Triple Crown comes to the Springer’s mainstage. Full Version: 7:30 p.m. April 27-29, May 5-6, 11-13; “PG-13” Version: 7:30 p.m. May 4 & 2:30 p.m. May 7. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
April 27
‘West Side Stories’
The CSU Wind Ensemble collaborates with Voices of the Valley to present an evening of music with New York City connections. The concert will feature music by Copland, Varese, Grainger, Schumann and Bernstein. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 28
‘Mamma Mia!’
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Based on the songs of Abba. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50. rivercenter.org
Jazz Combos Show
Combos from CSU’s jazz studies program perform live at The Loft. 7 p.m. The Loft, 1032 Broadway. Prices vary. music.columbusstate.edu
April 30
Piano and Percussion
Faculty artists Kobrin, Vaillancourt, Muzanova and Sharpe join to present music by Bernstein and Bartok. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
May 1
CSU Philharmonic
A concert featuring two of the winners of the Schwob Concerto Competition performing works from the solo repertoire with orchestra. The evening closes with a masterpiece by Bartok. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Comments