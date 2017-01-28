Students shine as patrons dine at ‘GUSTO!’

It’s no secret that Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music isn’t afraid to put its students front and center — well, center stage, that is. This is most readily seen at the lively annual scholarship benefit event that’s appropriately named “GUSTO!”
For the fifth year in a row, patrons will gather to celebrate and raise support for the university’s music scholarship program, which benefits dozens of students every year. The event historically sells out with around 300 tickets every year.
Kimberly Tucker, associate director of development for the College of the Arts, says this year’s theme is “America the Bountiful: Culinary Pleasures and Musical Treasures from Sea to Shining Sea,” and the event will feature music and cuisine from New York, St. Louis, Chicago and Hollywood. With each course of food comes a corresponding musical selection to enjoy.
Faculty member Joseph Golden says he looks forward to seeing the student performances each year.
“Each segment of the banquet has a special piece or style of music that is performed live by varying groups or soloists from the Schwob student body,” Golden says. “The live performances speak for themselves in displaying the constant progress of our talented and hard-working students. The musical quality continues to rise each year.”
The program will feature solo piano, the University Singers, a jazz combo, violins and piano and a Dixieland band.
Scott Harris, director of the Schwob School of Music, calls watching patrons’ reaction to “GUSTO!” one of the highlights of every year.
“My favorite part is talking to patrons for whom this dinner is their first contact with the Schwob School and our talented students. They’re blown away by what they hear and see, and always want to know how they can hear more and get more involved.”
If you go
What: “GUSTO!”
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Where: National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center
Cost: Prices vary. Advance reservations required, and this event traditionally sells out.
Call: 706-507-8431 or music.columbusstate.edu
