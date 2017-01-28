Columbus area arts events for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Monday
Access for the Arts
Access for the Arts is an art exploration program for individuals and caregivers with early stage Alzheimer’s. Expect guided museum tours or hands on art projects taught by a museum educator. 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but registration is required one week prior to class. Contact the Alzheimer’s Association at 1-800-272-3900.
Tuesday
‘The We of Me: The Chosen Families of Carson McCullers’
This new exhibit in collaboration with Columbus State University showcases the relationships, life and work of Columbus native author Carson McCullers. Through May 31. Yarbrough Gallery, Columbus Musuem, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
Thursday
‘Seussical’
The famous musical based on the works of Dr. Seuss comes to the stage in this family-friendly show. 7 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $19.
Thursday-Feb. 5
‘Jack and the Wonder Beans’
CSU Theatre presents this children’s production that tells the tale of Jack and the Beanstalk. Showtimes: 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-4; 2 p.m. Feb. 5. Riverside Theatre. $5-$10. theatre.columbusstate.edu
Friday
Hal Holbrook in Mark Twain Tonight
Theatre celebrity Hal Holbrook performs the very piece that made him famous 50 years ago. 7:30 p.m. Springer Opera House, 103 10th Street. $75. springeroperahouse.org
Saturday
Gusto!
The Schwob School of Music’s annual scholarship fundraiser boasts the theme “America the Bountiful” this year. Make reservations ahead of time as this event sells out annually. 6:30 p.m. National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center, 1775 Legacy Way. columbusstate.edu/music
Art Jam at the Liberty Theatre
This Black History Month Celebration and family friendly event will feature arts activities for youth, live painting by artists Gloria Mani and Steven Tette, poetry, music, an art talk, and the talented kidpreneurs from Crayons, Crafts, and Kool Kids. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Liberty Theatre, 813 8th Ave. Free. blackartinamerica.com or najee@blackartinmaerica.com.
