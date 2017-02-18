Del Gobbo shines in CSO at the Oscars concert

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Maestro George Del Gobbo is known across the region for the informative and entertaining way he often humorously interacts with his audience. This is especially evident at his Family Pops Concerts, and this month’s CSO at the Oscars performance will be no exception.
Cameron Bean, executive director of the CSO, is looking forward to the concert and to Del Gobbo’s notorious commentary.
“Just in time for the Oscars, George and the CSO will take you through the most celebrated and memorable movie scores in the history of the Academy Awards,” Bean said. “Bring the whole family and have fun with us. George is known to put on a hilarious show during these Family Pops Concerts.”
The concert will feature some of the most popular selections from decades of American film culture. Titles include music from “Star Wars,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Casablanca,” “Gravity,” “Dr. Zhivago,” “The Pink Panther” and “Rocky.”
Del Gobbo certainly knows about programming concerts like this. His Family Pops Concerts are a beloved tradition for patrons all over the Chattahoochee Valley. Not only are the selections carefully chosen for each concert, but they are also performed with intention to incite specific responses and recollections from audience members as they listen.
“Music from the movies, film scores, form an important part of American musical culture,” he said. “Who doesn’t think of the theme from ‘Rocky’ when you’re running up a flight of stairs; or the theme from ‘The Magnificent Seven’ when riding in to save the day, or the music from ‘Psycho’ when you get into the shower each morning? I know I do.”
In addition to the concert, CSO patrons can enjoy Oscar-themed programming before the concert that evening. The CSO is partnering with The Greater Columbus Young Professionals to host a VIP Oscar Party that begins at 6 p.m. For an additional $25, patrons can attend the VIP event where they will walk the red carpet, encounter some paparazzi and enjoy food and drinks before attending the concert.
Del Gobbo joyfully anticipates these pops concerts every year. However, he said this Oscars concert is especially exciting for him as he plans to revisit some of his old favorites.
“This concert contains the best of the best, a full evening of Academy Award winning and nominated film scores,” he said. “There’s a ‘red carpet,’ a pre-party and even paparazzi. It will be fun for the whole family — except maybe that ‘Psycho’ shower thing.”
If you go
What: CSO at the Oscars
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: $5-$38
Call: csoga.org
More to know: CSO and Greater Columbus Young Professionals VIP Oscar Party begins at 6 p.m. Tickets to this event are $25 extra and can be purchased prior to the event online at csoga.org.
Comments