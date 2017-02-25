Columbus area art events for Feb. 26-March 5

Feb. 26
Guitar Symposium: Solo Duo and Andzrej Mokry
Worldwide sensation Solo Duo and Polish star Andzrej Mokry perform on the second concert of the Columbus State University Guitar Symposium. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Tickets required. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 26-27
Lightwire Theatre Presents ‘The Ugly Duckling’
This family-friendly show tells the tale of The Ugly Duckling through full-body puppetry and electroluminescent artistry. Showtimes: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 26; 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27. Tickets starting at $10. rivercenter.org
Feb. 27
CSU Philharmonic
A concert featuring Brahms Symphony No. 2 and David Diamond’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Feb. 28
‘Once’
Winner of eight Tony Awards, “Once” tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who is about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. $44.50-$54.50 boxoffice@rivercenter.org
March 2-19
‘Grease’
Grease is the word! The hit musical comes to the stage in this story about Danny and Sandy’s budding high school romance. 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, 9-11, 16-18 and 2:30 p.m. March 12 and 19. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
March 2
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
Kevin Whalen presents his large jazz ensemble in a concert featuring a world-premiere composition by Tyler Gilmore. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 3
Wendy Warner with Diana Sharpe and Alina Bennett
A recital of minimalist music and a new composition by faculty composer James Ogburn. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 4-5
7th Annual Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Show
The show, sanctioned by the American Camellia Society, will have more than 20 judges, led by well-known Atlanta Camellia enthusiast, John Newsome. Categories for growers will include all levels of expertise and many cash awards. 1-5 p.m. March 4 and 1-3 p.m. March 5. The Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. Contact 404.805.6785 or bean.cameronrpratt@gmail.com.
March 4
Gucci Mane and T.I. concert
The rappers perform live at the Columbus Civic Center. 8 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $27.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
March 5
Spring Schubertiade Festival: Alexander Kobrin, Piano
The Schubertiade Festival celebrates the 220th anniversary of Schubert’s birth, and in this opening concert Alexander Kobrin will perform works by the composer and his contemporaries. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Comments