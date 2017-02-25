Hilton Als to speak at Carson McCullers’ Big Read event

Hilton Als will arrive in Columbus this week to serve as one of the keynote speakers for this year’s Big Read celebration titled “Carson at 100: The McCullers Centennial.”
The series of events marks the 100th anniversary of McCullers’ birth in Columbus and has been going on since early February.
Als is a renowned theater critic, author and contributor for “The New Yorker.” His numerous books explore topics such as race, gender and sexuality common themes within McCullers’ work, as well.
Als was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and nominated for the National Book Critics Circle Award for his book “White Girls.” He lives in New York City where he serves on the faculty of Columbia University’s School of the Arts and is known as one of the leading scholars of McCullers’ work.
In a 2001 article for the New Yorker titled “Unhappy Endings: The Collected Works of Carson McCullers,” Als dissected McCullers’ work. His explanation of the way she was different from other Southern writers made the article famous, and gave McCullers’ fans a new perspective on her work.
“In her essay ‘The Flowering Dream: Notes on Writing,’ McCullers admitted to having little interest in history — the Southern writer’s most consistent trope,” Als wrote. “Such shortsightedness accounts for some of the very real limitations of her work. But it also accounts for her ability to understand and identify with those unmoored from their surroundings or searching for a self in the modern world.”
According to the Chattahoochee Valley Library website, Als will discuss these details in length at his lecture this week.
“Mr. Als will discuss his view of McCullers as one of the writers who helped invent the prototype ‘outsider’ view of American society at the time of World War II.”
Nick Norwood, director of the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians, said he is thrilled to have Als as a part of the Big Read. He acknowledged Als’ depth of study of McCullers and the importance of his work on the subject of her writing.
“Hilton Als’s engagement with the work of Carson McCullers is deep and thorough, his assertions thoughtful, balanced and insightful,” he said. “He admires ‘The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter’ and calls her novella ‘The Ballad of the Sad Café’ a masterpiece.”
The Chattahoochee Valley Library is partnering with the McCullers Center to host the Columbus event. Henry McCoy, the library’s program coordinator, expressed his anticipation for Als’ arrival in a recent news release.
“Hilton Als is considered one of our nation’s preeminent cultural observers and critics,” he said. “His essay on McCullers that appeared in The New Yorker is taken into account certainly one of best appreciations of her work in current reminiscence.”
If you go
What: NEA Big Read Kick-Off: An Evening with Hilton Als
Where: Columbus Public Library Auditorium, 3000 Macon Road
When: 7 p.m. March 3
Cost: Free
Call: cvlga.org
