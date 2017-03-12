Celtic Woman’s ‘Voices of Angels’ comes to the RiverCenter

Celtic Woman has been entertaining audiences around the world for 12 years now.
The ensemble has gone through several casts of singers, and has earned multiple platinum records spanning several genres. Their new tour, titled “Voices of Angels,” has garnered rave reviews thus far, and is coming to the River Center for the Performing Arts this week.
Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace corresponded with the ensemble’s press director Renee Pfefer, with On Tour PR, who offered a behind-the-scenes look at “Voices of Angels” through the point of view of the show’s musical director and also through the voices of the stars.
Gavin Murphy, Celtic Woman’s musical director, corresponded with Carrie Beth Wallace about his experience working on “Voices of Angels.” The following is an excerpt from that interview. It has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: How are the performers chosen for Celtic Woman?
A: The ladies are chosen from the cream of Irish talent. Its amazing that such a small country like Ireland with a population of less than 5 million has always produced world-class performers in literature, the arts and of course music. There usually is an informal practical audition process where the auditioner is asked to prepare a few performance pieces. I had previously worked with the two most recent Celtic Woman members, Tara and Eabha, so i had a good working knowledge of their incredible musical and stage ability. The level of talent really is so high out there and only the very best are considered even for audition.
Q: How has it been to work with the cast on this particular tour?
A: Working with the ladies is always a real thrill for me. In my role as vocal and musical arranger/director, I have a close involvement, overseeing rehearsals at every stage of the the tour. The three vocalists and Tara are quite unique in their own way, very distinctive voices.
Mairead is incredibly versatile, equally at home singing a sacred aria or a heartfelt Irish folk tune.
As well as her beautiful voice, Susan brings her acting and dancing experience to the show. In this current tour, there is an amazing dance routine in which Susan struts her stuff in one of here solo pieces “as she moved through the fair.”
Eabha is steeped in traditional Irish music, so this is natural environment and where she really shines.
Tara is a real virtuoso violinist, both in the Irish traditional fiddle playing and also as a schooled classical performer as well as a very accomplished Irish harpist.
The following excerpts were from Celtic Woman star Éabha McMahon. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What has surprised you most in your career?
A: I suppose what has surprised me most is that I get to do what I love most, every day and call it a job. Growing up, I never imagined that I could sing in the traditional Irish style and make a living from it. Celtic Woman gives Irish music a platform to evolve. It makes me so proud to be a part of it. I studied human rights in university, and I thought that I would become a human rights lawyer. But the music inside me made me take a chance to go out and pursue my dream. And to be honest, I still pinch myself every day that this is my life. And that I get to sing to people every day. But what I have learned most is to trust your gut and follow your heart, because you just might surprise yourself!
Q: Do you have any rituals before hitting the stage?
A: Yes. We have a group ritual where we all stand side stage and link our baby fingers together while standing in a circle. It symbolizes unity and sisterhood. No matter what happens on that stage we have each other covered. Nobody stands alone on that stage. It’s a symbol of support and empowerment. It really sets us up for the show.
Q: What is the one song lyric that you just can’t get out of your head?
A: At the moment, the lyrics for “Isle of Hope, Isle of Tears,” by Brendan Graham, is on my mind. Isle of Hope, Isle of tears, Isle of freedom, Isle of tears. But it’s not the Isle you’ve left behind. There are millions of people around the world at the moment that are currently fleeing war-torn countries, in search for a safe place to stay. This weighs heavy on my mind, and I can’t imagine how much pain they must be feeling. The Irish were once in this situation and many countries around the world helped us as a nation. Brendan Graham’s song so eloquently describes how the Irish felt when they immigrated to Ellis Island in 1892. We have been there, so I hope as a nation that we can give something back, by helping those in need.
Q: What do you look forward to most when you return home from touring?
A: I love meeting my family at the airport, it’s the best feeling in the world. The excitement of getting off the plane and collecting your bags is overwhelming. Then, when the sliding doors open and you see your family waiting with open arms, you just can’t beat that feeling of joy! I also love having dinner the first night when I’m back; we all sit around and catch up on what has been going on.
The following excerpts were from a provided press interview with Celtic Woman’s Mairéad Carlin. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: What’s your favorite track on the album and why?
A: Definitely “Time to Say Goodbye” — for very personal reasons. My dad passed away two weeks before the recording of this album, so when I sang this song it was my way of coming to terms with what had just happened. Music really is a healer.
Q: As the newest members of the Celtic Woman 12-year legacy, what do you think makes this incarnation different? What do you all bring to the table?
A: We all come from different backgrounds: Eabha comes from a traditional Irish way of singing called Sean Nós, Susan trained in musical theater, Tara is a classically trained violinist and I come from a classical/folk background — it’s not often that fusion works but for some reason it just does with us. It’s amazing.
Q: You all are embarking on an extensive North American tour launching March 2, 2017 in Lakeland, Fla. What can fans expect from this live experience?
A: This is our first classical-influenced album so fans can expect lush orchestrations of songs new and old. Classical songs like “Ave Maria” mixed with new arrangements of old fan favorites like “Mo Ghile Mar” all compiled by our awesome musical director Gavin Murphy. We bring our entire band with us on our four-month tour — they are integral to Celtic Woman! We also have Irish dancers, which brings a real physical and percussive element to the show.
Q:What has surprised you most in your career?
A: When I was 21, I got signed to a major record label and after two years, the album was shelved. I found myself in a place where I had no money and no job — it was a very scary place to be. I started to fall out of love with the idea of being a professional singer and began to teach kids in a performing arts school and it gave me the most joy I have ever experienced. About a year later, when I had rediscovered the true meaning of music and my love for it, I got a call from Celtic Woman. I am eternally grateful for those experiences because now when I sing it’s about what matters most — making people come away feeling moved and changed. Life is hard for a lot of people and they come to our shows to feel a sense of peace and to be uplifted. That’s a vocation for all of us on stage and we cherish it. We really do love our fans.
The following excerpts were from a provided interview with the group’s violinist Tara McNeill. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: As the newest members of the Celtic Woman 12-year legacy, what do you think makes this incarnation different? What do you all bring to the table?
A: I think the current line up of Celtic Woman is a very special one, and a group of women I’m very proud to share a stage with. We all have our own unique musical backgrounds and when you put them together you get a great variety of performers. Susan worked in musical theatre, Mairéad trained classically, Éabha is a traditional sean nos singer and I’m a classical violinist with a splash of Irish tradition.
Q: If you were to record a duet with an artist outside the genre of music for which you are known, who might that be and which song would you cover?
A: I absolutely love Taylor Swift, her music just makes me feel so happy. So I would love to record a duet with her ... and maybe we’d cover some Disney music.
Q: Can you walk us through the special chemistry of the group and exactly why it works?
I think the four of us are very keen to make Celtic Woman the best that it can possibly be and because we each have our own strengths, there are endless possibilities as to what this group can achieve. We are also very lucky to have a special bond that means we are there for each other, always supporting and encouraging each other to be the best that we can be!
