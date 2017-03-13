Family Meals Matter: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with traditional favorites

Top o' the morning to you! This week we're celebrating St. Patrick's Day with recipes inspired by the Emerald Isle. Enjoy the luck of the Irish as you combine classic recipes with springy and green ingredients for a festive yet healthy menu selection.
Start with a featured family meal of Shamrock Soup, Slow Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage and Colcannon. Other festive recipes to enjoy this week include Irish Yogurt Soda Bread, Cheddar Ale Soup, Baked Apple Burnette and Ham Pasta Primavera.
SHAMROCK SOUP
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/11627/shamrock-soup.aspx
Number of servings: 4
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
actual cooking time: 45 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped carrot
1/2 cup chopped celery
1 tablespoon butter
3/4 cup dry split peas, rinsed and drained
1 can (13 3/4 ounces) chicken broth
1 1/2 cup fat-free skim or 1percent low-fat milk, divided
4 cup (4 ounces) washed and dried fresh spinach leaves
4 tablespoon (1 1/2 ounces) diced fully cooked ham
Salt to taste
Freshly ground pepper to taste
Pinch of freshly grated or ground nutmeg
PREPARATION:
In a medium saucepan, saute onion, carrot and celery in butter until onion is softened. Add split peas, chicken broth and half of milk. Bring to a boil, cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until split peas are tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly.
In blender or food processor, puree split pea mixture with spinach. Return mixture to saucepan. Stir in enough remaining milk to give desired consistency. Cook and stir over low heat until mixture comes to a simmer. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground pepper and nutmeg. Ladle into bowls; sprinkle with ham.
Makes 4 servings.
COOK'S NOTES:
Source: whymilk.com
SLOW COOKER CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/24943/slow-cooker-corned-beef-and-cabbage.aspx
Number of servings: 8
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: more than 2 hours
Ingredients:
3 pounds corned beef (with seasoning packet)
4 large carrots, peeled and cut in half (or use baby carrots)
4 large potatoes, quartered
1 medium head green cabbage, cored and cut into 8 pieces
Water to cover
PREPARATION:
In the slow cooker, combine the beef, seasoning packet, carrots, potatoes and cabbage. Cover with water.
Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, until the meat and vegetables are very tender.
Transfer the beef to a cutting board and cut into thin slices. Divide the meat among shallow bowls, surround with the vegetables and spoon some of the cooking liquid over the top. Serve immediately.
COOK'S NOTES:
This is a special holiday treat. Serve with other low- sodium foods and watch your salt intake for the rest of the week.
Source: MM User
COLCANNON
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/9915/colcannon.aspx
Number of servings: 6
Total preparation time: 15 to 30 minutes
Actual cooking time: 15 to 30 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound potatoes
1 pound kale (cabbage may be substituted)
1 onion, leek or scallion (green onion)
1/4 cup milk
Pat butter
Dash each, salt and pepper
PREPARATION:
Peel and boil the potatoes. Chop the kale or cabbage fairly small, discarding the large stems. Steam until tender. (About 8 minutes) Gently saute the onion (if desired) until golden but not too brown. Mash the potatoes well, and mix with the kale and onion. Add the milk (not too much, but until moistened but not wet), and the butter, salt and pepper to taste. Bake in a medium oven for about 15 minutes.
Source: O'Ryan Family Recipe
ADDITIONAL RECIPES
Irish Yogurt Soda Bread
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/8233/irish-yogurt-soda-bread.aspx
Cheddar Ale Soup
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/102117/cheddar-ale-soup.aspx
Baked Apple Burnette
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/84916/baked-apple-burnette.aspx
Ham Pasta Primavera
http://www.healthyeating.org/Healthy-Eating/Meals-Recipes/Browse-Search-Recipes/rid/7532/ham-pasta-primavera.aspx
