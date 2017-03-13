Plan Ahead

March 20-21
Marvel Movie Marathon
The Columbus Public Library’s Teen Department will host a two-day Marvel Movie Marathon. Movies begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day until closing. Monday: “Captain America: the First Avenger”; “Iron Man”, “The Incredible Hulk”, and “Thor.” Tuesday: “The Avengers”; “Guardians of the Galaxy”; and “Ant-Man.” Free. 3000 Macon Road.
March 22
Ft. Benning Flea Market
Booth rentals start at $15 and can be reserved at benning.armymwr.com. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Stilwell Field by the Post Office on Main Post. Space is limited. The event is held in conjunction with the post wide yard sale. The event is open to the public and there is no admission to shop.
March 23-26
Annual Plant Fair
This shopping opportunity features a wide variety of plants and unique garden items from more than a dozen local and regional vendors. 3-7 p.m. preview Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Proceeds help support the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation and its educational and environmental programming. Free admission to the Plant Fair but admission to the Gardens is separate. Callaway Gardens. www.callawaygardens.com
March 23
Women’s History Month
“Women Resisting and Persisting” hosted by the Southern Anti-Racism Network. The event will have guest speakers from 3 successful organizations from the Atlanta area . 6-8 p.m. Free and open to the public. Columbus Public Library. 919-824-0659
