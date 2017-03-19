Air Force Concert Band, Singing Sergeants coming to the RiverCenter

There are only six ensembles that make up the U.S. Air Force Band, and two of them are coming to Columbus to perform a free concert this week.
The United States Air Force Concert Band will be joined by the famous Singing Sergeants, the Air Force’s top choral ensemble.
The Air Force Concert Band is the largest of several ensembles that make up the internationally famous Air Force Band. Known for their vast range of repertoire and intense caliber of playing, the Air Force Concert Band is one of the most highly demanded concert ensembles in the world. Their repertoire covers everything from classical compositions to new work, and patriotic selections are included on most every concert.
The ensemble is comprised of 53 active Airmen and is known for its style and high level of performance. They are especially sought after for their affinity for performing world premiers by modern day composers. According to a news release, “Remaining true to the Air Force’s pioneering spirit, the ensemble is renowned as a champion of new works for band, with dozens of world premieres to its credit.”
The Singing Sergeants are also one of the Air Force’s top ensembles. Made up of only 23 active duty men and women in the Air Force, the chorus performs more than 200 performances a year. Much like their instrumental counterpart, their repertoire encompasses a vast range of everything from opera and jazz to Americana favorites.
As a whole, the U.S. Air Force Band is widely respected for their commitment to their artistry as well as to their fellow countrymen.
“As part of The U.S. Air Force Band, the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants honor those who have served, inspire American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impact the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States. The excellence demonstrated by these Airmen musicians is a reflection of the excellence displayed by Airmen stationed around the globe. Each member is proud to represent all Airmen, whose selfless service and sacrifices ensure the freedoms we enjoy as citizens of the United States of America.”
The concert will be performed for free, and is open to the public.
If you go
What: U.S. Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants
When: March 26 at 4:00 pm
Where: Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
Cost: Free to the public. Limit four tickets per person. Tickets must be picked up in the RiverCenter Box Office.
Call: rivercenter.org
Comments