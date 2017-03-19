Top Picks March 19- March 26

March 24
Drumline Live!
The Executive Band Consultant for the motion pictures “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat” has produced this musical stage production featuring performances based on the Historically Black Colleges and Universities marching band tradition. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $39-$44. rivercenter.org
March 25
Uptown's Spring Food Truck Festival
Taste your way across the south at Uptown’s Bi-Annual Food Truck Festival. 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave. Free entry, food prices vary. uptowncolumbusga.com
March 26
U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
A small select ensemble of representatives from the U.S. Air Force Band comes to Columbus on tour. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. rivercenter.org
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Charlie Wilson’s “In It To Win It” Tour featuring Fantasia and Johnny Gill. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $47.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
American Chamber Players
The famous ensemble returns to the Schwob School of Music for a short-term residency and concert. 4 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Through April 12
Louisiana Trail Riders: Photographs by Jeremiah Ariaz
Take a look into one of the most undocumented cultures in America as you view this exhibit about the African-American equestrian culture of Southwest Louisiana — a culture that dates back to the 17th century. Columbus State University ArtLab, Seaboard Depot, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Ave. Free. art.columbustate.edu or 706-507-8300
Comments