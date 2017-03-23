National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

Surviving as one of only four after contracting herpes, Puddin' Pop, a boxer-terrier mix, was selected from a national search to compete in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday.
Credit: Belleville News-Democrat

Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.

Seniors bring Ford Model As back on the road

A group of seniors gathers monthly to tinker with their Ford Model A collection, with a mission to bring the cars back on the road in and beyond Columbus. With the youngest member, Jason Conry, 30, joining the club two months ago, the senior members hope to pass on their knowledge and love for Model A.

Inside Tippin's: Kansas City's popular pie maker

Tippin's Groumet Pies is set to roll out nearly 600,000 pies this holiday season — more than any time in its nearly four decades of operations in Kansas City. President Mark Boyer gave The Star a tour of the pie plant where its three most popular-pumpkin pies, apple pies and French silk pies-were seen made.

Dance workshop brings fun to a senior center

Two instructors from Pilobolus, a modern dance company, took their dance steps to Frank Chester Senior Center on Wednesday morning. The senior participants learned about balance, how to mobilize their bodies to avoid falls, and a different style of dancing. The event aims to promote Pilobolus’ show Shadowland at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Oct. 28. Here is the schedule for the dance workshop: Thursday, Oct. 27: 9:00- 9:45 AM Downtown Elementary 10:30- 11:30 AM Main Library 4:00- 5:30 PM Girl’s Inc, Levy Road 4:00- 5:30 PM Empower Youth, Boys and Girls Teen Center Friday, Oct. 28: 11:00- 12:00 PM Shirley Winston Center 4:00- 6:15 PM Columbus Ballet

