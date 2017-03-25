ArtBeat puts spotlight on family for this year’s festival

For the sixth year, the cream of the crop of Columbus’ art organizations will present ArtBeat.
The annual festival aims to “engage, entertain, educate, and evoke reaction” from the community as it presents a string of events highlighting the best Columbus has to offer.
This year, over 20 organizations have joined the effort making ArtBeat 2017 the largest gathering of collaborators for the festival. This year’s theme is “Art in the Family” to accentuate the festival’s wish to provide and encourage a cultural environment in Columbus with something for everyone. From art exhibitions to outdoor concerts, there is something (or several things) on the schedule to match anyone’s interest.
The festival kicks off with an art exhibition by Garry Pound at the W.C. Bradley Co. Museum on March 29. It is closely followed by the largest day of ArtBeat 2017 called “Art is for Everyone” on April 1.
“Art is for Everyone” is a collection of activities to celebrate and enjoy the arts as a community together. The day begins with the local favorite Strut the Hooch parade, which will blast down Broadway as Market Days celebrates opening day for the season. Patrons can visit the Dale Niles Photograph Exhibit in the Columbus State University Rankin Arts Center and take part in a giant Paint-By-Number at the Gallery on 10th. The evening will close with the Schwob School of Music’s annual Kaleidoscope Concert at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
Rick McKnight, director of education at the RiverCenter, is serving on the organizational committee for ArtBeat this year. McKnight said he is really proud of the number of organizations committed to the two week festival, but especially in awe of how many are participating in the large event on April 1.
“I am so impressed with the number of arts agencies we have participating in ‘Art is for Everyone,’” he said. “Everyone working together to provide arts activities for families is just priceless. All of this is a way to highlight the place of arts in all our lives.”
In addition to the events taking place on April 1, patrons can view numerous ongoing art exhibits around town including a student art project in the RiverCenter lobby featuring Pound’s “Oliviatown” interpreted by artists from nine middle schools. Other exhibits include featured works at the Columbus Museum as a part of their annual Let There Be Art Benefit, and the annual Art Walk comprised of curated stops along a stream of public artworks on display throughout Columbus. SPARK Pop Up Art Project participants will also be adding their donation to fill ArtBeat’s gumball style art machine floating around town.
There are performance events happening throughout the two-week festival as well. The Springer Opera House’s production of “ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story” will happen during this time, and on several occasions live performances will be given by the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra. Lectures will be given on topics involved with ArtBeat and will happen all over town. Uptown will sponsor Laughlin in concert, and the YOGC will finish out the festival with their annual Maestro for a Moment competition.
Attendees can get their own copy of this year’s ArtBeat coloring book. The coloring book is comprised of ink drawings of various works of public art throughout Columbus. The coloring book is available in a variety of locations, can be found online and will be present at some of the ArtBeat events.
“I am thrilled with how so many of the arts organizations have come together to create the April 1 event,” said Stephanie Erdman, executive director of the Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus who is also assisting with the organization of ArtBeat 2017. “We have never had so many people participating, and everyone has been excited to work together for the common good. It’s a true testament to the integrity and passion in the arts community. I am proud to be a part of ArtBeat because of the people involved and how we reach hundreds of families that may not actively not participate in the arts on a regular basis.”
If you go
What: ArtBeat 2017
When: March 29-April 15
Where: Numerous locations around Columbus.
Cost: Free.
Call: artbeatcolumbus.org
More to know: For a complete and updated schedule of events, visit artbeatcolumbus.org.
Comments