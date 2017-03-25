ArtBeat puts spotlight on family for this year’s festival

0:42 FBI makes arrest in identity theft case Pause

3:40 Playwright Natalia Temesgen talks about writing adapting the Eugene Bullard biography for the stage

4:40 Business owners spar with anti-smoking advocates over smoking ban

0:54 Holly Wait talks about RiverBlast

1:53 Looking for a job? You'll want to watch this first

2:08 Job Spotlight with Yola East

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

0:44 Meet a member of Drumline Live

1:29 Attorney says alleged gang member was not involved in 2014 armed robbery