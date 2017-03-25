Living

March 25, 2017 3:57 PM

Top Picks March 26-April 2

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

March 26

U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants

A small select ensemble of representatives from the United States Air Force Band comes to Columbus on tour. 4 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. rivercenter.org

Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and Johnny Gill

Charlie Wilson’s “In It To Win It” Tour featuring Fantasia and Johnny Gill. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $47.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org

American Chamber Players

The famous ensemble returns to the Schwob School of Music for a short-term residency and concert. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 29

‘Happy Are the Painters’ Exhibit Opening

An exhibit comprised of work by Garry Pound and his parents. Exhibit presented in conjunction with ArtBeat. Opening event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Normal exhibit hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. W.C. Bradley Museum, 1017 Front Ave. garrypound.com or wcbradley.com

Wendy Warner and Alina Bennett

The faculty artists present a concert of Brahms’ works including a rarely performed cello transcription of a violin sonata. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

March 29-April 15

ArtBeat 2017

The sixth annual ArtBeat event pays tribute to the art of Columbus. This is achieved through multiple events over the course of two weeks including Garry Pound’s “Happy Are the Painters” exhibit, the annual Strut the Hooch parade, Art is for Everyone, the Art Walk, multiple live performances and an annual coloring book put together by local artists. Locations vary. All events free and open to the public. artbeatcolumbus.org.

March 30- April 8

‘ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story’

Local playwright Natalia Temesgen’s story of the breathtaking adventure tale of Eugene Bullard, a Columbus native who overcomes the odds to become one of the most astonishing figures of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, 6-8 and 2:30 April 2. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org

March 30

The Price is Right! LIVE

The Price is Right Live! has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Tickets $41.50-$57.50. rivercenter.org

April 1

‘Art Is for Everyone’

ArtBeat presents a collaboration of over 20 arts agencies celebrating the arts in Columbus, the first day of Spring Market Days and the ever popular “Strut the Hooch” parade. 9 a.m.-Noon. Downtown Columbus. artbeatcolumbus.org

Kaleidoscope

CSU’s Schwob School of Music’s “Kaleidoscope.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. rivercenter.org

Spring Kick Off at Bluebelle Artist Market

Enjoy a day at Bluebelle Artist Market celebrating the beginning of Spring with food trucks, vendors and marketwide discounts. 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Bluebelle Artist Market, 2301 Airport Thruway. Free to attend, prices vary by vendor. 706-327-1181.

April 2

Organ and Friends

The Jordan Organ concert will be featured in this afternoon concert performed by Joseph Golden and friends. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

National Puppy Day: Puddin' Pop goes from stray to Puppy Bowl superstar

View more video

Entertainment Videos