Top Picks March 26-April 2

March 26
U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants
A small select ensemble of representatives from the United States Air Force Band comes to Columbus on tour. 4 p.m. Heard Theatre, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. rivercenter.org
Charlie Wilson, Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Charlie Wilson’s “In It To Win It” Tour featuring Fantasia and Johnny Gill. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th St. $47.50-$87.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
American Chamber Players
The famous ensemble returns to the Schwob School of Music for a short-term residency and concert. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 29
‘Happy Are the Painters’ Exhibit Opening
An exhibit comprised of work by Garry Pound and his parents. Exhibit presented in conjunction with ArtBeat. Opening event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Normal exhibit hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. W.C. Bradley Museum, 1017 Front Ave. garrypound.com or wcbradley.com
Wendy Warner and Alina Bennett
The faculty artists present a concert of Brahms’ works including a rarely performed cello transcription of a violin sonata. 7:30 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
March 29-April 15
ArtBeat 2017
The sixth annual ArtBeat event pays tribute to the art of Columbus. This is achieved through multiple events over the course of two weeks including Garry Pound’s “Happy Are the Painters” exhibit, the annual Strut the Hooch parade, Art is for Everyone, the Art Walk, multiple live performances and an annual coloring book put together by local artists. Locations vary. All events free and open to the public. artbeatcolumbus.org.
March 30- April 8
‘ACE: The Eugene Bullard Story’
Local playwright Natalia Temesgen’s story of the breathtaking adventure tale of Eugene Bullard, a Columbus native who overcomes the odds to become one of the most astonishing figures of the 20th century. 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, 6-8 and 2:30 April 2. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. springeroperahouse.org
March 30
The Price is Right! LIVE
The Price is Right Live! has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.2 million tickets. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Tickets $41.50-$57.50. rivercenter.org
April 1
‘Art Is for Everyone’
ArtBeat presents a collaboration of over 20 arts agencies celebrating the arts in Columbus, the first day of Spring Market Days and the ever popular “Strut the Hooch” parade. 9 a.m.-Noon. Downtown Columbus. artbeatcolumbus.org
Kaleidoscope
CSU’s Schwob School of Music’s “Kaleidoscope.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Prices vary. rivercenter.org
Spring Kick Off at Bluebelle Artist Market
Enjoy a day at Bluebelle Artist Market celebrating the beginning of Spring with food trucks, vendors and marketwide discounts. 10 a.m. -7 p.m. Bluebelle Artist Market, 2301 Airport Thruway. Free to attend, prices vary by vendor. 706-327-1181.
April 2
Organ and Friends
The Jordan Organ concert will be featured in this afternoon concert performed by Joseph Golden and friends. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
