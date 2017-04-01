Columbus Museum declares Let There Be Art!

Let There Be Art! is more than a weeklong event at the Columbus Museum celebrating fine art in the community.
Much of the museum’s financial support is raised during the celebration.
“Let There Be Art! benefits the museum’s operations, educational programs, community outreach efforts and exhibitions,” said Mercedes Parham, the museum’s marketing and media manager. “The concept provides the public an opportunity to see a fine art show and purchase works at an affordable rate.”
She said guests also get involved with fine art in the community.
This year’s celebration will begin with the popular Let There Be Art! benefit gala, an evening kicking off the fine art sale where guests can mix and mingle with some of the artists, eat food prepared by gourmet chefs, and enjoy decor inspired by the museum’s current exhibits.
In addition to the benefit gala, Let There Be Art! also features a variety of other events. The 10”x10” Art for Education Gallery contains the art show and runs the entire week. Other events include a Second Saturday program for children with guest artist Meghan Lacey and a Sunday Luncheon with a presentation by famous pottery artist Rebecca Wood.
Though there are many different events that make up the celebration, Parham said the Art for Education Gallery really stands out.
“The 10”x10” Art for Education Gallery, which was introduced last year, has grown to include 80 local, regional and international artists — all showcasing original works of art within a 10”x10” canvas,” she said.
The 10”x10” Art for Education Gallery will be available for viewing during the celebration, but gala attendees will get the first chance to purchase art from the gallery.
Past donations to Let There Be Art! have included works from featured galleries such as the Kentler International Drawing Space, Mason Fine Art and the Tamarind Institute.
Carmen Overton, development director at the Columbus Museum, is proud of the contributions to this year’s event.
“We are both honored and excited to have so many artists from all over the world who have eagerly donated their time and talents to support the museum,” Overton said. “Works range from very abstract to very traditional. There truly is something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.”
If you go
What: Let There Be Art!
When: April 6-13; Event times vary.
Where: Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road
Cost: Gala tickets range in price from $45-$100. Prices of paintings for sale in the Art for Education Gallery vary. Sunday Luncheon prices range from $40-$50. Admission to the museum is free.
Call: columbusmuseum.com
Comments