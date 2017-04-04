Living

Top Picks April 2-April 9

By Carrie Beth Wallace

April 2

Organ and Friends

The Jordan Organ concert will be featured in this afternoon concert performed by Joseph Golden and featuring special guest Elisabeth Remy Johnson, principal harpist with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 4

Spring Schubertiade Festival

Faculty artists Sergiu Schwartz, Wendy Warner, Alexander Kobrin, Boris Abramov and Mario Rivera join efforts for a collaborative concert of music by some of Schubert’s most famous contemporaries. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 6

Chamber Group Concert

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents a chamber group concert. 6 p.m. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. yogc.org

Let There Be Art Gala

Entertainment, gourmet cuisine and the celebration of Let There Be Art’s fine art show opening. 7 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Prices vary. columbusmuseum.com

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is joined on tour by Maren Morris. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $60.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org

David Russell, Guitar

The Grammy-winning artists makes his fifth appearance in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 7-8

Columbus Botanical Garden's Spring Plant Sale and Easter Egg Hunt

Spend a day at the Botanical Garden's annual plant sale and spring celebration. On Saturday, participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the many activities and crafts for children. April 7-8 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the Garden, Plant Sale and Easter Egg Hunt are free. Columbus Botanical Gardens, 3603 Weems Road. columbusbotanicalgarden.org

April 7-15

‘Clybourne Park’

This play about racial tension is comprised of two acts set 50 years apart. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 13 and 15; 2 p.m. April 9. Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu

