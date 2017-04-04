Top Picks April 2-April 9

April 2
Organ and Friends
The Jordan Organ concert will be featured in this afternoon concert performed by Joseph Golden and featuring special guest Elisabeth Remy Johnson, principal harpist with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 4 p.m. Legacy Hall, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 4
Spring Schubertiade Festival
Faculty artists Sergiu Schwartz, Wendy Warner, Alexander Kobrin, Boris Abramov and Mario Rivera join efforts for a collaborative concert of music by some of Schubert’s most famous contemporaries. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 6
Chamber Group Concert
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents a chamber group concert. 6 p.m. Studio Theatre, RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. yogc.org
Let There Be Art Gala
Entertainment, gourmet cuisine and the celebration of Let There Be Art’s fine art show opening. 7 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Prices vary. columbusmuseum.com
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton is joined on tour by Maren Morris. 7 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $60.50. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
David Russell, Guitar
The Grammy-winning artists makes his fifth appearance in Legacy Hall. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 7-8
Columbus Botanical Garden's Spring Plant Sale and Easter Egg Hunt
Spend a day at the Botanical Garden's annual plant sale and spring celebration. On Saturday, participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and enjoy the many activities and crafts for children. April 7-8 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the Garden, Plant Sale and Easter Egg Hunt are free. Columbus Botanical Gardens, 3603 Weems Road. columbusbotanicalgarden.org
April 7-15
‘Clybourne Park’
This play about racial tension is comprised of two acts set 50 years apart. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 13 and 15; 2 p.m. April 9. Riverside Theatre, 6 W. 10th St. $12-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu
