CSU’s Schwob School brings their best to Jazz at The Loft

The cream of the crop in Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music jazz studies program will play live at The Loft this week.
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra, the flagship large ensemble of the program, will play repertoire comprised of the students’ favorites from the past year.
The department is under the direction of Kevin Whalen and is made up of several ensembles that perform regularly throughout the year.
Whalen described the audition process for the ensemble as “highly competitive” and full of a wide variety of the student population.
“While nearly half of the ensemble is comprised of graduate students, talented Schwob undergraduate students regularly win positions,” he said, “and they have become some of the most talented jazz musicians in the group.”
The Jazz Orchestra’s April 14 show at The Loft will be its final major performance of the school year. The ensemble will play contemporary and classic big band music. You can expect to hear charts from Chuck Owen, Count Basie, Maynard Ferguson and Stan Kenton.
Whalen said he loves to have his ensembles play at The Loft because of the great environment it provides his students and their audiences.
“Jazz at The Loft is authentic to the music,” he said. “Jazz has traditionally been a music for people where they live — in their neighborhoods rather than concert halls. Performing in the intimate environment at The Loft Music Hall allows the musicians to connect with the crowd eye to eye and better communicate the emotion of the music.”
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra’s performances at The Loft Upstairs are always free and open to the public.
Whalen pointed out that there are not specific requirements for entry to the show.
“All are welcome to attend, including those under 21, and tickets are not necessary,” he said.
Whalen is looking forward to the evening and had some sage advice for newcomers.
“Be sure to arrive early for the best seating and plan on taking advantage of the The Loft’s fantastic food and drink,” he said. “We hope to see you for what should be an exciting night of jazz big band music. I love how jazz and the bustling sounds of the restaurant unite; it just feels right.”
If you go
What: The Schwob Jazz Orchestra at The Loft
When: 7 p.m. April 14
Where: The Loft Music Hall, 1032 Broadway
Cost: Free. No ticket required.
Call: music.columbusstate.edu/jazz or theloft.com
