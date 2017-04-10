photoSLAM! showcases work of Columbus area students at Civil War Naval Museum

The Columbus area will get a cross between a poetry slam and a photography exhibit when photoSLAM! opens this week at the Civil War Naval Museum.
The exhibit will provide a venue for viewing the work of high school and college photographers in our area.
The concept’s creator, shelia turner, has produced these types of events before, but never in Columbus. Turner’s friends were the ones to encourage her to produce one here.
“A couple of friends from Columbus came to the photoSLAM! I produced in Atlanta in November of 2016 and suggested I produce one in Columbus,” she said in an email. “This is the first High School/College Edition. I decided to focus the Columbus photoSLAM! on high school and college students based on the strong photography programs in the area high schools and Columbus State University.”
As of last week, turner expected to have between 15-20 participants from around the area. In addition to the participants and a DJ, two student poets from the Fountain City Poetry Slam will be featured. The host for the evening will be Kemi Bennings, a soul singer and spoken word artist.
According to turner, attendees can expect a new experience from this event.
“photoSLAM! is like a poetry slam where the words are expressed through images,” she said. “Artists present one at a time displaying ten projected images on a large screen in two minutes. Audience participation is encouraged.”
The mission of photoSLAM! is unique. photoSLAM! is a place where turner says the fine arts can hold up to STEM learning standards.
“I am most looking forward to providing authentic community building, a bringing together, infused with the visual arts and technology,” she said. “During a time when STEM is the focus for most high school and college students, I look forward to producing the photoSLAM! as a STEAM platform for young creatives to know the arts is as valuable as science, technology, engineering and math as a career choice.”
In a world where most photographers post images online, turner is also looking forward to showing young students that personal and social interactions are beneficial to an artist’s process.
“photoSLAM! offers an inviting social environment to compliment the virtual world of posting images by providing the quintessential space for young creatives to share their art work, their thoughts and practices,” she said.
The event will take place at the Civil War Naval Museum, and is free and open to the public. turner is excited about the educational opportunities the venue will offer the students and patrons who attend.
“It is historically enlightening to present the photoSLAM! in the midst of the the Civil War Naval Museum,” she said. “The lower level will be transformed to a screening room. During the two hour presentations, there will be two 10 minute intermissions for photoSLAM! patrons to be re-introduced/or introduced to the rich history in the Columbus area.”
If you go
What: photoSLAM!
When: 5:30 p.m. April 15
Where: Civil War Naval Museum, 1002 Victory Drive
Cost: Free
Call: www.photoslam.camera
