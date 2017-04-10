Plan Ahead

April 18
Spring for the Green
The best party in Columbus hosted by Trees Columbus 5:30-8:30 p.m. Bluegrass, barbecue, beer and wine. Family-friendly with children’s activities. Purchase a raffle ticket for $100. Spencer Environmental Center, 303 12th St. donatenow.networkforgood.org
April 20
Adult Board Game Night
Choose from a variety of classic and new games like Clue, Scrabble, Apples to Apples and more. 5-7 p.m. For ages 18 and over. Snacks. Free. Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Rd. 706-243-2669
Jazz Guitar Club
Jazz guitar clinic taught by Elwood Madeo. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Limited spots available. $15. Everything Musical, 2400 W. Britt David Rd. 706-323-1809.
April 21
A Night in Morocco
A Progressive Party at Eagle & Phenix 6 p.m. Menu: Appetizers-Priscilla and Fred Crawford’s #503; B’Stilla (poultry pie) and side salads, mint tea, wine-Carmen and James Dudley #422 and Moroccan sweets-Ann and Max Burr’s #505. Tickets are $100 and spots are filling fast. RSVP 706-256-3645
April 22
Remarkable Reptiles
Meet live reptiles and review their basic natural history. 5-6 p.m. Learn to identify our local lizards, turtles and snakes. For ages 4 and up. $3 pay cash at the door or pre-pay at the park office. $5 parking. FDR State Park, l2970 Ga. Hwy. 190, Pine Mountain, Ga. 706-663-4858
Midtown Classic 5K and Fun Run
11th Annual Midtown Classic 5K and 1 mile Fun Run. 8 a.m./Fun Run and 9 a.m./5K. T-shirt, food, live music and door prizes. Wynnton United Methodist Church, 2412 Wynnton Rd. 706-324-2424. www.wynntonumc.org
Comments