April 15, 2017

Top Picks April 16- April 23

By Carrie Beth Wallace



April 18

Maestro for a Moment

The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents the final concert in their Maestro for a Moment competition. Who will win and conduct the finale? 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. yogc.org

April 20

‘Cathedrals’

The CSU Wind Orchestra performs compositions inspired by architectures and rituals of cathedrals throughout history including Wagner’s “Elsa’s Processional to the Cathedral.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Jeff Dunham: ‘Perfectly Unbalanced’

Comedy and ventriloquy mix for an evening of hilarity in Dunham’s successful world tour. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $38.50-$44. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org

April 21

Spring Schubertiade Festival: Sergiu Schwartz and Alexander Kobrin

Schwartz and Kobrin conclude the Schubertiade Festival with music by Schubert and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

April 22

CSO: Prokofiev’s Masterpiece

An evening of music with guest artist Mayuko Kamio on electric violin. Concert program will feature “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” by Khachaturian, and “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100” by Prokofiev. 7:30 p.m. $30-$38. csoga.org

April 23

Zoran Jakovcic and Friends

Zoran Jakovcic, Lisa Oberlander, Stephanie Patterson and Alina Sarkiskyan perform works by Bach, Schumann and Gubaidulina. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

