Top Picks April 16- April 23

April 18
Maestro for a Moment
The Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus presents the final concert in their Maestro for a Moment competition. Who will win and conduct the finale? 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. yogc.org
April 20
‘Cathedrals’
The CSU Wind Orchestra performs compositions inspired by architectures and rituals of cathedrals throughout history including Wagner’s “Elsa’s Processional to the Cathedral.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Jeff Dunham: ‘Perfectly Unbalanced’
Comedy and ventriloquy mix for an evening of hilarity in Dunham’s successful world tour. 7:30 p.m. Columbus Civic Center, 400, 4th St. $38.50-$44. $5 parking. columbusciviccenter.org
April 21
Spring Schubertiade Festival: Sergiu Schwartz and Alexander Kobrin
Schwartz and Kobrin conclude the Schubertiade Festival with music by Schubert and Brahms. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
April 22
CSO: Prokofiev’s Masterpiece
An evening of music with guest artist Mayuko Kamio on electric violin. Concert program will feature “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, “Concerto for Violin and Orchestra” by Khachaturian, and “Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100” by Prokofiev. 7:30 p.m. $30-$38. csoga.org
April 23
Zoran Jakovcic and Friends
Zoran Jakovcic, Lisa Oberlander, Stephanie Patterson and Alina Sarkiskyan perform works by Bach, Schumann and Gubaidulina. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
