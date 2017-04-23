‘Dance was the missing link’ at CSU: Patty Taylor talks new program, Spring Swing

Columbus State University’s new dance program has grown tremendously during its first year. In less than three semesters, enrollment has jumped to more than 100 hundred students.
Dance is becoming a popular selection for arts education with CSU’s students, whether they aim to study it exclusively or not. Patty Taylor, chairwoman for the CSU Dance Advisory Executive Board, recently sat down with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss the program’s growth and success, plans for the future, and their upcoming event, the Spring Swing. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: I have heard that this program is growing and thriving. What can you tell me about the progress you’ve seen with the program?
A: After an extensive university applicant search, Karyn Tomczak, our Vicki Jiles Flanagan Chair in Dance, was chosen and arrived in August 2016 from New York City to head up our fledging program. Karyn is a former Radio City Rockette and Broadway and European dancer with over 16 years of professional dance experience. Our first semester, fall 2016, the program enrolled 12 minors and 35 students. In winter 2017, 16 minors enrolled and 88 students. With pre-registration having just been completed and without any freshman registration yet, the program has increased to 20 minors and 136 students for the fall. Indeed, the CSU dance program is growing rapidly and thriving.
Q: How many dance majors does the program have now?
A: At this time we have a dance minor available but plans are in place to have a dance major within the next couple of years as well as a separate Department of Dance in the CSU College of the Arts. Currently, the dance minor is under the CSU Department of Theatre.
Q: Where do you see the future of the program headed?
A: With the help and full support of key administration officials, our committee works tirelessly in an effort to make CSU the best and most quality driven dance program in the Southeast. Our dance program will enhance the reputation of excellence that is already prominent in the College of the Arts.
Q: How has your role developed or changed in the last year?
A: I serve as the chairperson of the Dance Advisory Executive Board, which plans the major fundraising events — Spring Swing on Saturday at Woodruff Park in Uptown and The Broadway Ball on Dec. 1 at the RiverMill Centre. We also secure patron and sponsor donations for these events.
Q: You seem passionate about your work and the program. What makes this program so important to you?
A: Dance was the missing link in the College of the Arts at CSU. My vision for our program is to have a dance department that gives teenagers a comprehensive choice when making their college application decisions, and promotes and instructs all styles of dance. We will grow a faculty whose expertise is not limited to just ballet and modern. CSU will broaden the scope of its dance major to include not only ballet and modern, but also tap, musical theater, jazz and ballroom with specialty classes eventually offered in hip hop, African dance and other dance styles. CSU will be the “go-to” university to receive a unique and diverse dance experience.
Q: Does the dance program have any upcoming performances our readers should know about this month?
A: Our first annual CSU Spring Dance Showcase will be held April 30 at 5 p.m. at University Hall on main campus. Admission is free and this program will be a presentation of work from the spring dance classes and will include original faculty and student choreography.
Q: Let’s talk about the Spring Swing. It was very popular last year. Do you recall how many were in attendance?
A: Over 400 attended the first annual Spring Swing and we are hoping to double that figure this year. This year the event features The Shimmer Band, Atlanta’s powerhouse show band, and another Couples Dance Contest. That was so popular last year.
Q: How does this event directly benefit the Dance Program at CSU?
A: All proceeds from the ticket sales and patron and sponsor donations go to the CSU Dance Fund, which helps support faculty, dance program expenses, scholarships, etc.
Q: What are you most looking forward to about the event this year?
A: The affordable event brings together members of our community who enjoy marvelous music, fabulous food from our vendors — 11th and Bay, Sapo’s Mexican Concina, Chicken Salad Chick and Café LeRue, and the best beverages for a magical evening at Woodruff Park on the river. The colorful decorations under the tent provide the perfect atmosphere for a memorable night with friends.
If you go
What: 2nd Annual CSU Spring Swing
When: April 29 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Ave.
Cost: $10
Call: columbusstate.theatre.edu/dance or 706 507-8431
More to know: This event is for ages 16 and up. Tickets are available in advance, and also at the gate on the night of the event.
