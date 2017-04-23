Home Is Where The Art Is to unveil new exhibit at SafeHouse

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:55 Sunday Interview with Dr Sylvester McRae Pause 2:23 Hundreds wait in line at Chipper Jones book signing 2:21 Snakes, gators and bigger snakes at the annual Oxbow Meadows Reptile Fest 1:13 Recent shootings leave pastor frustrated, yet hopeful for the future 2:18 Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason 3:16 Columbus, Phenix City weather for April 23 from WRBL'S Cody Nickel 2:04 Easter eggs fall from the sky at Lakebottom Park 1:42 Columbus High student wins first scholarship honoring longtime educators 2:02 Making his debut at Rio Paralympics, Staff Sgt. John Joss shoots for gold Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Fourth grade students from Brookstone School in Columbus spent the morning painting alongside homeless artists at SafeHouse Ministries. The idea originated with Virginia Brooks, a fourth grader at Brookstone, whose mother Helen Brooks is a volunteer with the "Home is Where the Art Is" program at SafeHouse. Mike Haskey mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com