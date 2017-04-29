Top Picks April 30- May 7

April 30
Piano and Percussion
In the first half of this concert, Alexander Kobrin and Tatiana Muzanova perform the two piano version of Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” accompanied by Paul Vaillancourt and the CSU Percussion Ensemble. The second half will feature Bartok’s Sonata for Two Pianos and Two Percussion with Paul Vaillancourt and Diana Sharpe. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. Free. events.columbusstate.edu
May 1
CSU Philharmonic
The ensemble’s final concert featuring two winners of the Schwob School of Music’s Concerto Competition. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, 900 Broadway. Free. events.columbusstate.edu
May 4
The Museum Awakens: Star Wars Day Tour
Explore the Columbus Museum’s collection by choosing the light side or the dark side. 10:30 a.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free, but reservations are requested. columbusmuseum.com
May 5-6
RiverFest
Enjoy multiple events including Uptown’s Concert Series, the Boy Scout Expo, the 4th Annual Dragon Boat Race, Dillingham Street Bridge food trucks, shopping local artist’s work and many river activities. 6 p.m. May 5 and 9 a.m. May 6. Locations vary. Free admission. uptownriverfest.com
May 5
Artahoochee’s First Friday Art Walk & Craft Fair
Enjoy the work of local artists, live music, performing artists, collaborative art stations, and education stations. 5 p.m. The Lawn at River Falls beside Chattahoochee Brewing Company. Event is free, prices of art vary.
Ongoing
‘Avenue Q’
This musical, for adults only, focuses on the lives of puppets with real-life problems. Showtimes for adults: 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 and 11-13. Special PG13 performances: 7:30 p.m. May 4 and 2:30 p.m. May 7. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. $15-$48 springeroperahouse.org
