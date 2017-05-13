New summer theater festival will bring tourism, big economic impact

The Georgia Repertory Theatre is working to bring more than just great productions to Columbus.
A partnership between the Springer Opera House and Columbus State University’s Department of Theatre is expected to bring tourism to new heights this season with their new Summer Theatre Festival.
“Using the drawing power of theatre entertainment for all ages, GRT anticipates attracting a lively mix of foodies, white water paddlers, zip line enthusiasts, cyclists and music fans who will spend several days sampling the unique mix of urban vitality and river adventure that Columbus has to offer,”Georgia Repertory Theatre said in a news release.
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival will encompass 52 performances on four different stages in just 10 weeks. GRT has teamed up with the Columbus Convention & Visitors Bureau with the goal of working together to direct tourism to the festival and Columbus as a whole.
GRT was founded by local theatre giants Paul Pierce and Larry Dooley. The duo have joined efforts to impact Columbus in four main areas: economic development, audience building, educational opportunities for underserved communities and workforce development. The Summer Theatre Festival brings their work in all of those areas together at once.
Pierce, director of the Springer Opera House, was clear about the purpose of GRT’s Summer Theatre Festival.
“We merged our missions,” Pierce said. “Larry and I are committed to flexing our artistic muscles to stimulate commerce and create jobs in Columbus. With the GRT Summer Theatre Festival, Columbus now has a summertime tourism attraction that will bring multi-generational travelers to town to spend several days here for stage shows, food, music, zip-lining and whitewater rafting.”
Patrons can expect to see GRT’s Summer Theatre Festival logo popping up all over town. The festival runs May 18-July 23 and provides five productions with ratings from G to PG16. Information about each show and ticket sales can be found through the GRT’s website.
Dooley, CSU Theatre chairman, is looking forward to seeing the ways GRT’s Summer Theatre Festival directly impacts the Columbus economy.
“I’m excited to create this partnership with Paul and the Springer,” he said. “Together, we are going to put on fifty-two performances on four stages downtown over a ten-week period. Hotels, restaurants, bike shops, outfitters, Market Days and riverfront attractions will all see an impact.”
More to know
The Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival will present five events on four different stages this year. Here are the details. Don’t forget to check georgiarep.org for the latest up to date information about each show.
▪ “What The Butler Saw”: An audacious comic romp by the master of farce, Joe Orton. This bawdy classic comedy features a psychiatrist, his insatiable wife, a blackmailing bellhop, an innocent secretary and a befuddled cop. Clothes off, clothes on, rapid exits, mistaken identities. Showtimes: May 18-20, 25-27, June 1-3, 8, 15, 22 at 7:30 p.m. CSU Riverside Theatre, Studio. This is a “Bring Your Own Dinner” Theatre that is rated PG16. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
▪ “Freckleface Strawberry: The Musical”: Seven year-old Strawberry has lots of friends but she hates her freckles! She goes to incredible lengths to cover those dreaded spots, including covering her head with an itchy ski mask. Will she ever believe her mother who tells her she is perfect? Showtimes: June 8-10, 13-17, 20-24 at 10:00 a.m. and June 11, 18 and 25 at 2:00 p.m. CSU Riverside Theatre, Mainstage. All performances are rated G. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
▪ “Hairspray”: Broadway’s Tony Award-winning mega-hit musical comedy. It’s 1962 and Tracy Turnblad has only one desire — to dance on the “Corny Collins Show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. Showtimes: June 9-10, 16-17, 23-24 at 7:30 p.m. CSU Riverside Theatre, Mainstage. All performances are rated PG. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
▪ “The Stinky Cheese Man”: A hilarious children’s musical theatre showcase of fractured fairy tales. Chicken Little, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Princess and the Pea, Goldilocks and The Gingerbread Man all get a complete comic makeover. Showtimes: July 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 7 p.m. and July 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. McClure Theatre at the Springer Opera House. All performances are rated G. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
▪ No Shame Theatre: An unedited, uncensored late-night showcase of original works. Comedy, poetry, music, scenes, dance, rants, improv - no-holds-barred. 18-and-up. Beer and wine. Five-minute slots. Every Friday Night May 19-July 21. Sign-up at 10 p.m. Show starts at 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House First Avenue Entrance. Look for the Lady. For tickets and information, go to georgiarep.org or call 706-327-3688.
