Here’s a list of events for Memorial Day weekend

This year’s Memorial Day Weekend in the Chattahoochee Valley is packed with tons of choices for things to do with your family. Here’s a list of activities for the weekend. Don’t forget to check for updated schedules and event listings as these may be subject to change.
May 26-29
Callaway Gardens Memorial Day Weekend Festival
Callaway Gardens presents their Memorial Day Weekend Festival featuring the 58th Masters Water Ski & Wakeboard Tournament at Robin Lake Beach including live music, beach activities, kids zones, food, drinks and more. Events and times vary. Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain. Prices vary. callawaygardens.com
May 27-29
Florence Marina Memorial Day Celebration
Games, kids’ crafts and boat tours on Lake Walter F. George. 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. 218 Florence Road, Omaha. Admission $2-$5 plus $5 to park. gastateparks.org or 229-838-4706
May 28
Bugs on the Hooch
Come to camp Friday night, come Saturday for entertainment, games, and family fun, stay for the main event on Sunday. We are located by white water rafting, the river walk, zip lines, splash pad and playground. Woodruff Park, 1000 Bay Avenue. uptowncolumbusga.com
Kool & the Gang
Sweetland Amphitheatrer presents Kool & the Gang in a holiday weekend concert. Concert at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Sweetland Amphitheater, 110 Smith Street, LaGrange. $40-$120. sweetland.events
May 29
Memorial Day Mini-Camp
Kids 5-11 years old will enjoy hands-on fun, guided tours, fun facts and refreshments during the Memorial Day mini-camp at the National Infantry Museum. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. $10 per camper; lunch is not included. For more information, email campdirector@nationalinfantryfoundation.org or call 706-653-9234 ext. 5849.
Memorial Day Observance
The National Infantry Museum will host various events on Memorial Day including a paver dedication ceremony on Heritage Walk at 10 a.m. with guest speaker CSM John Brady, Command Sergeant Major of the U.S. Army Infantry School at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, a flag retirement ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and World War II Company Street will be open for self-guided tours from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way. Free. nationalinfantrymuseum.org
Comments