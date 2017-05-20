Carrie Beth’s Top Picks!

May 25
Columbus Artists’ Guild Meeting with Kellie Newsome
Kellie Newsome gives a presentation titled “Loose Vibrant Florals.” Artwork for sale staring at 5 p.m., refreshments beginning at 6 p.m. and meeting to follow. Columbus Public Library, 3000 Macon Road. Free. columbusartistsguild.org
May 26
Uptown Concert Series: Lava Lamp Band
A family concert featuring Lloyd Buchanan with Cuban Roots. Bring your lawn chair and blanket. Outside food and beverages are allowed, however, glass containers and outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited. 7 p.m. Free. 1000 block of Broadway. Uptowncolumbusga.com
No Shame Theatre
Weekly showcase of short original works. Sign-up starts at 10 p.m., and show starts at 10:30 p.m. Springer Opera House, 103 E. 10th St. Look for the Silver Lady. $5 at the door. All patrons must be 18 or older. springeroperahouse.org.
May 25-27
‘What the Butler Saw’
CSU Theatre presents this comedy and fracial masterpiece by Joe Orton. Showtimes: May 25-27 and June 1-3, 8, 15, 22 at 7:30 p.m. Riverside Theatre, Bay Avenue and 10th Street. $15-$17. theatre.columbusstate.edu
May 28
Kool & the Gang
Sweetland Amphitheatrer presents Kool & the Gang. Concert at 8 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Sweetland Amphitheater, 110 Smith St., LaGrange. $40-$120. sweetland.events
Ongoing through Aug. 5
In the Land of Pasaquan, The Story of Eddie Owens Martin
The LaGrange Art Museum is the only off-site venue to exhibit St. EOM’s unattached work, and provides safe harbor to works which cannot be seen on-site and whose condition requires a climate controlled, indoor environment. 112 Lafayette Parkway. Free for Troup County residents; $10 donation for non-residents. 706-882-3267 or www.lagrangeartmuseum.org
Georgia Repertory Theatre Summer Theatre Festival
52 performances on four local stages in under 10 weeks. Runs May 18-23. Various showtimes and locations. For more information and tickets visit georgiarep.org.
