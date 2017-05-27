Eric Thomas named Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s new executive director

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra has appointed Eric Thomas as its new executive director.
The decision came after a monthlong national search to replace former director Cameron Bean, who recently left the CSO to join Columbus State University. After a highly competitive national search, the CSO concluded Thomas was the best fit for the job and decided to fill the position from within.
“I am honored to serve as the new executive director for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra,” Thomas said. “I am thrilled to continue working with Maestro Del Gobbo, our talented musicians, and my wonderful colleagues at the CSO. I look forward to building strong relationships within the community and spreading the joy of symphonic music to the Columbus and surrounding areas through our artistic and educational programming.”
Thomas has been with the CSO for five years. He previously served as the operations and education director, where the CSO said he has produced much growth and development.
“One of his many achievements includes the establishing of the Making Music Matters program, a collaboration with the Empowered Youth of Columbus to provide free after-school group violin instruction to young children within the Muscogee County School District,” according to a release. “The program now serves Dawson Elementary and Downtown Elementary Magnet Academy and plans to add 25-40 students with an addition of another school this upcoming year.”
Thomas understands the musicians as well. He is a former graduate student of the Columbus State University’s Schwob School of Music, and he knows what it’s like to sit where they sit.
Maestro George Del Gobbo said he is thrilled about the appointment.
“It has been a distinct pleasure working with Eric these past few years,” Del Gobbo said. “He is a man of intelligence and integrity and he cares deeply about the welfare and development of the orchestra. I am confident that he will be a good steward of our resources and a visionary leader as we make the transition to the next phase of our history.”
Theresa Garcia Robertson, president of the CSO Board of Directors, said she knows that Thomas is the right person for the job.
“We are thrilled to have Eric Thomas as our executive director,” she said. “After a national search, it is exciting to hire from within the organization. Eric brings fresh ideas and momentum to our orchestra and has hit the ground running. He knows our community, he knows our orchestra and he understands why what we do is important. Eric is a perfect fit.”
The CSO will begin its 162nd season this year, and its 30th with Del Gobbo at the helm. Their first concert looks to open the season with a bang as they plan to host pianist Yun-Chin Zhou for Tchaikovsky’s “Concerto No. 1 for Piano and Orchestra in B-flat Major.” The program also includes Dvorak’s “New World Symphony” and Sibelius’ “Finlandia.” According to Del Gobbo, it’s set to be “a concert of top-ten classical favorites!”
